Before Karwaan, here is a look at Mithila Palkar’s showbiz career so far

Mithila Palkar accidentally shot to fame after her cup song video went viral on the internet. The innocent video that had Mithila singing a Marathi track while she created some music with cups was loved instantly and that is how her journey towards stardom started. Up until a couple of years ago, web series was a completely new domain and that is where Mithila found her popularity. With video content undergoing a boom right now, it was quite the opportune time for Mithila to enter the entertainment business.

Mithila’s first web series, Girl in the City (which is currently airing its third season), was welcomed with open arms and it wasn’t long before Mithila started appearing in many more videos.

This was soon followed by Little Things, where Mithila played the everyday urban woman. With no particular storyline dedicated to the series, Mithila got a chance to impress her viewers with her spontaneity and charm. Little Things has been picked by Netflix for the second season, which is no small feat.

With numerous commercials to her credit, Mithila became a popular face on television as well. With new content creators emerging on the internet, Mithila became one of the faces we could watch in numerous short videos like Annoying Things Boyfriends Do or Confusing Things Girlfriends Say.

Her TedX video where she spoke about following her heart struck a chord with many millennials.

Not just this, Mithila has also appeared in a small role in the Hindi film Katti Battii. She was seen in a full-length role in the Marathi film Muramba.

With Karwaan, Mithila enters the world of Hindi cinema in a big way. In the film, she will be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan and from the trailer, it looks like Mithila’s character will have a strong voice in the film.

