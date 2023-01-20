scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Exclusive | Mita Vashisht on fighting single woman stereotype: ‘Women thought I’m going to run away with their husbands’

Mita Vasisht says there is a misconception of what it means to be a female artiste in the film industry, often looked down upon as a place where actresses are "just dumb."

Mita VasishtMita Vasisht will be next seen in ZEE5 series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. (Photo: Mita Vasisht/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Exclusive | Mita Vashisht on fighting single woman stereotype: ‘Women thought I’m going to run away with their husbands’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Mita Vasisht lives and fights on her own terms. The actor, who has been working in the Hindi film industry for more than three decades, said she has always fought gender discrimination personally and professionally, never succumbing to the narrative society wants her to tread.

Vasisht, who became a household name with her TV shows Swabhimaan, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and was recently seen in films like Chhorii and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry, shared with indianexpress.com how she had been looked at with a “certain gaze” because she did not fit in the “conventional” bracket of a woman.

Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor on sensational headlines about her: ‘There was a phase when I felt cheated…’

To make the gaze more stinging, is the misconception of what it means to be a female artiste in the film industry, often looked down upon as a place where actresses are “just dumb.”

“Single women who don’t have a husband or children, are seen as an aberration. When I first moved into my society, where I have now lived for 16 years, my first few years were having to deal with the idea that… Most women thought I am going to run away with their husbands.

“Every time I came back from a shoot, loaded with my bags, trudging my way to the lift, they would say, ‘Ooh having fun?’. One day I had to tell them, ‘No, I am working. I have to pay my bills, I don’t have a husband who is going to do it for me,'” the actor said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mita Vasisht (@mitavasisht)

Vasisht said she has battled judgements not just from strangers but also from family members. Recalling a conversation with a relative of hers, the actor said when she offered her insights on a topic, she was told upfront by a man that he is surprised she knows so much, as he always thought she was “just a dumb actress.”

“You are seen with a certain gaze because you are a woman and single. It is not just the industry. I remember having a conversation with some relatives of mine, who I didn’t know very well. I expressed some points regarding (the topic), they were fascinated because they had not heard that aspect of it.

“But at the end of it, this gentleman tells me, ‘I am really impressed by you today, I thought you were just a dumb actress.’ I was like, really? In the last so many years that I have been meeting you people, you have invited me home for lunch, but inside you the perception is that ‘She is just one of those dumb actresses?'”

Advertisement
Also Read |Ridhi Dogra says she can’t play ‘glamour prop’ and give people chance ‘to ogle at me’: ‘Will be a nuisance on sets where I’m needed to be that’

A graduate from the National School of Drama (NSD), Mita Vasisht made her big screen debut in 1989 with Yash Chopra’s Chandni in 1989 and eventually found her voice with filmmakers like Mani Kaul, Govind Nihalani and Kumar Shahani. She is currently awaiting the release of ZEE5’s upcoming series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke.

On set, Vasisht said she has battled the discrimination of being an “art cinema” actor, especially on projects which were much more commercial. Today, she is glad things are changing. “I came from the art cinema background, so when I did films which were way more mainstream, there was an attitude that, ‘You are an art cinema actress, so you don’t deserve all the perks that a commercial film actress will get.’ I fought it, I stood my ground. I would just refuse those things.

“If you are a single woman, who is not in the conventional set of having a husband, children, you are fighting the discrimination all the time. I have to fight it with the driver that I have, who I pay a salary to but who thinks he can backchat at me in a certain way. I have to tell him, ‘If I was a man, would you dare say this to me?'”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
What sparked stir by wrestlers: Calls from women over ‘unsafe environment...
What sparked stir by wrestlers: Calls from women over ‘unsafe environment...
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks
Advertisement

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, which is helmed by Srijit Mukherji, also stars Regina Cassandra, Barun Sobti and Sumit Vyas. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on ZEE5 on January 26.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 08:08 IST
Next Story

LeT leader Abdul Rehman Makki releases video from jail, denies any links with al-Qaeda or ISIS

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar wirh his kids
Karan Johar shares thoughts on being a parent: ‘Explosions of all the emotions…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close