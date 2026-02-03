Mission Raniganj writer alleges subsidy manipulation to shoot West Bengal-based film in England

Vipul K Rawal, who wrote films like Mission Raniganj and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, opened up about why they failed at the box office.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 07:52 PM IST
Akshay KumarMission Raniganj failed at the box office.
Make us preferred source on Google

While 2025 proved to be a game-changing year for Akshay Kumar, with successes like Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3, it came after a prolonged slump. In the preceding years, Akshay had struggled at the box office, facing social media backlash and prompting questions about whether his time in films was over. Amid a string of post-pandemic flops, one notable failure was the 2023 disaster drama Mission Raniganj, directed and written by the duo Tinu Desai and Vipul K Rawal, who had previously delivered the blockbuster Rustom for Akshay. However, the trio could not recreate the same success, and the film ultimately failed.

In a conversation with Moviefied, Vipul K Rawal, the writer of the film, revealed the reason behind the flop: “The story was decent, not that bad at all. The making was also very good, but I don’t know, some projects are doomed from day one, and this was one of those projects.”

He also questioned the logic behind shooting a film set in West Bengal in London: “Mujhe toh samjh nahi aaya ki ye West Bengal ki film thi, isko England mein shoot kiya tha producers ne. Kya zaroorat hai? Just because kuch subsidy mil rahi hai, toh aap kuch jhool jhal karke, 1 ka 4 dekhake subsidy loge. Abhi England waalon ne duniya par raaj kiya hai, woh itne bewakoof thodi hai, samjh mein nahi aajayega unko ki jhol jhapata chal raha hai iss mein. Parliament mein question raise ho gaya, sabki subsidy bandh karwadi, jo genuine log thay unki bhi bandh hogayi. Kya shauq tha Bengal ki film ko London lejana ka? Mujhe toh logic hi samjh mein nahi aaya (I didn’t understand why a West Bengal film was shot in England. What was the need? Just because you get some subsidy, you try to manipulate things. The British aren’t fools, they would figure out the trick. It got even raised in the Parliament, and subsidies were cut for everyone, including those who genuinely deserved them. What was the point of taking a Bengali film to London? It just didn’t make sense to me).”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu failed because the director was a ‘duffer’

Vipul K Rawal cited a similar reason for the failure of another film he co-wrote, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which starred Shahid Kapoor: See, the director matters a lot. I don’t know what our director (Shree Narayan Singh) was thinking, why did he move a story set in Bombay to Uttarakhand? Because there was a subsidy. He had tea with the DM, the CM approved the subsidy. There should be a reason. You can’t just change the setting of a story like that.”

Akshay Kumar Vipul K Rawal, who co-wrote Batti Gul Meter Chalu, revealed that the director decided to shift the film’s setting from Mumbai to Uttarakhand because he was receiving a subsidy.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look

He went on to admit that he realized the film was doomed right after the first narration with the director and Shahid Kapoor. “So in the first meeting at Shahid’s house, the director brought in two new writers (Siddharth-Garima). I didn’t know what they were talking about, but I had a feeling my film was doomed. I left it and was like, you make whatever you want.” He added: “This is what happens when a director tries to become a writer. The whole story got messed up, the script was ruined. Duffer, idiot. I don’t blame Shahid at all; it was entirely the director’s decision to change the story and move it to Uttarakhand.”

Vipul K Rawal recently co-wrote the Emraan Hashmi web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, which has done very well on the streaming platform Netflix.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look
Dhurandhar
'Like a daily soap': Balika Vadhu star slams Shark Tank India 5 for 'dramatizing' her pitch
Neha Marda and Sumit Marda on Shark Tank India 5 experience
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Yumnam Khemchand Singh. (Credit: X/@YKhemchandSingh)
Y Khemchand Singh elected leader of Manipur BJP legislature party, set to take over as next CM
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement