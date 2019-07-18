Mission Mangal trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Akshay Kumar is once again ready to stoke patriotic fervor with the Independence Day release Mission Mangal. The much-awaited project has left everyone intrigued ever since its posters and teaser released. Based on India’s Mars Mission of 2014, the Jagan Shakti directorial also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal tells the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition.

Akshay plays a senior scientist in the film. He said in a statement, “I get inspired when a film like this happens in front of me. What a brilliant story this is, inspired by a real incident. Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars spending close to Rs. 6000 crore and ISRO did it in only Rs. 450 crore. Just see the difference. A little common sense and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? I wanted to tell it and that’s why I came on board.”

Mission Mangal has been produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios.