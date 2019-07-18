Mission Mangal trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Toggle Menu
Mission Mangal trailer launch: Here's what stars and fans are saying about Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal trailer: The Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu film is based on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission.

Akshay Kumar is once again ready to stoke patriotic fervor with the Independence Day release Mission Mangal. The much-awaited project has left everyone intrigued ever since its posters and teaser released. Based on India’s Mars Mission of 2014, the Jagan Shakti directorial also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal tells the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition.

Akshay plays a senior scientist in the film. He said in a statement, “I get inspired when a film like this happens in front of me. What a brilliant story this is, inspired by a real incident. Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars spending close to Rs. 6000 crore and ISRO did it in only Rs. 450 crore. Just see the difference. A little common sense and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? I wanted to tell it and that’s why I came on board.”

Mission Mangal has been produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Mission Mangal trailer.

Mission Mangal trailer to be released at 1:30 pm

Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter, "We are good to go with #MissionMangal trailer launch at 13.30 hours. I repeat we are good to go with #MissionMangal Trailer launch at 13.30 hours. @taapsee @SonakshiSinha @vidya_balan @TheSharmanJoshi @menennithya @IamKirtiKulhari @Jaganshakti @foxstarhindi #HopeProductions"

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Kesari, said Mission Mangal pays tribute to the female scientists and engineers who worked on Mars Orbiter Mission. He added that the film belongs to all his female co-stars.

"This is the work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of female scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they are great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. This is their movie," the 51-year-old said.

Mission Mangal is set to clash with John Abraham starrer Batla House, that is based on the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi.

