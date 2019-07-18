Mission Mangal trailer: Akshay and co. presents the tale of India’s mission to Mars

The trailer of Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, is out. Based on Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or the Mangalyaan project launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2013 to put a space probe in planet Mars’ orbit, the film is directed by Jagan Shakti.

The lead protagonists of the film are Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar) and Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan). They lead a team of scientists to complete India’s ambitious mission to Mars. The trailer is focused on Akshay and how he brought together a team of talented scientists.

It shows glimpses of the female scientists portrayed by Taapsee, Sonakshi, Nitya and Vidya, who dispel the stereotype that a scientist can only be a fizzy haired Einstein looking man. They do not succumb to the family pressure and dedicate themselves to their mission while fulfilling their domestic duties. They deal with challenges like time constraints and limited budget with ease and composure.

From the almost three-minute-long trailer, Mission Mangal is sure to stoke the patriotic fervour which has always helped Akshay Kumar pull the audience to the cinema halls.

The film is due in theaters on August 15 and is going to face a box office clash with John Abraham starrer Batla House and Prabhas’ Saaho. It is bankrolled by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Hope Productions.