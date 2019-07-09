Mission Mangal teaser: Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and Nithya are ready for India’s Mars Mission

Akshay Kumar and his team of enterprising women are ready to take on the world this Independence Day in Mission Mangal. The first teaser of the film hints at a patriotic and eye-opening story around India’s Mars Mission. Also starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, the movie is scheduled for release on August 15.

The 45-second teaser of Mission Mangal has left us intrigued. It opens with Akshay giving the final instructions before launching India’s PSLV rocket into space. As the countdown begins, we see fast cuts of all the female actors, from their personal life to their role as responsible scientists monitoring the launch from the control room of the ISRO. And all of this as the tune of “Vande Matram” plays in the background.

Mission Mangal tells the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition.

Akshay tweeted the teaser with the caption, “Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India’s #SpaceMission to Mars is here. #MissionMangalTeaser out now! https://bit.ly/2NWPBHR @taapsee @sonakshisinha @vidya_balan @TheSharmanJoshi @MenenNithya @IamKirtiKulhari @Jaganshakti @foxstarhindi #HopeProductions @isro”

Mission Mangal has been directed by Jagan Shakti. It has been produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios.