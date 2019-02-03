Mission Mangal: Taapsee Pannu wraps filming the Akshay Kumar starrer

Taapsee Pannu, who had been shooting Mission Mangal, recently took to social media to share the news that she has completed filming the space drama. The film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, also features actors like Kriti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon in pivotal roles.

The film has been helmed by Jagan Shakti and is being touted as India’s first space movie.

Taapsee shared a click of herself from Mission Mangal sets and wrote in the caption of the photo, “End of another beautiful journey….. #MissionMangal comes to an end for ‘Kritika Aggarwal’.”

The actor further wrote, “Every film comes n goes like a teacher of sorts, this one gave a true demo of what is the magic of team work…. with such wonderful actors together in one frame it was truly an experience to treasure and cherish. This August 15th will be the celebration of this super power called India 🇮🇳 📷: Mission Director ‘Rakesh Dhawan’ (@akshaykumar ).”

The film is scheduled for a release on August 15, 2019. Mission Mangal has been made in collaboration with R Balki and had gone on floors in mid-November, last year.

Mission Mangal tells the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition.