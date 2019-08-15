Mission Mangal movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Mission Mangal releases today, Backed by R Balki, the space drama stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. It narrates the story of the scientists of Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission or Mangalyan.

The team of this Jagan Shakti directorial has been on a promotional spree from a long time and they have managed to generate a positive buzz around the film. Trade analysts have predicted a phenomenal start for Mission Mangal. Girish Johar believes the space drama will give Khiladi Kumar the biggest opening of his career with a collection of around Rs 23-25 crore on day one.

Akshay Kumar had earlier urged parents to take their children to watch Mission Mangal. He had said, “Mission Mangal is a film on science. I am very proud that we have made the first film on the achievement of Indian space science. Please take your children to watch the film. It is a very inspiring film. We have shown home science theories like the hot oil while frying puris or the slingshot theory, it is all true. This mission was possible because of the home science theories.”

However, Mission Mangal will face a box office clash with Nikkhil Advani directorial Batla House, starring John Abraham, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.