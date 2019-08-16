Mission Mangal full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Bollywood’s latest multi-starrer Mission Mangal was leaked online by Tamilrockers on Friday. After Sacred Games 2 this week, it is the turn of Akshay Kumar starrer to make its way on the infamous piracy site.

Piracy sites like Tamilrockers were banned by the Madras High Court. However, that didn’t stop the website from conducting its illegal business.

Mission Mangal, which released the same day as John Abraham starrer Batla House, features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen among others.

The movie has largely received favourable reviews by the movie critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving it 2.5 stars.

“One of the big difficulties of making a Bollywood film on such a subject is evident right from the start in Mission Mangal: how do you prevent the film from drowning in jargon? The facts of how the operation was conceived (the first public announcement was made in 2008, under PM Manmohan Singh’s government ), carried through under tremendous odds, and came to a conclusion (at the start of PM Narendra Modi’s first reign), are in the public domain,” she wrote in her review.

“With Akshay the moon around which these satellites revolve firmly in place, the film sets about giving each of the team a backstory. Here’s where Mission Mangal scores. We see that Shinde is a get-the-job-done wife-and-mum, burdened by a sulking husband (Kapoor, enjoying a fruitful second coming in Bollywood, post Lust Stories), but who gets support from a pa-in-law and kids. Balan is excellent, and is the real fulcrum of the film, and in places, she manages to fly the flag all by herself,” she added.