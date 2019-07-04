Mission Mangal first poster: Akshay, Taapsee, Vidya and others are ready to take India to Mars

The first poster of much-awaited film Mission Mangal is here. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, the movie is scheduled for release on August 15, 2019.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of Mission Mangal. He wrote along, “A story of underdogs who took India to Mars. #MissionMangal,the true story of India’s #SpaceMission to Mars,coming on Aug 15,2019!”

Mission Mangal tells the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition.

Akshay had earlier in the day also shared a note on his social media accounts with the caption, “#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars!”

His note read, “For several years, Hollywood made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity etc. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be part of one such movie… A movie that inspires our future generations… One that celebrates imagination and curiosity. Mission Mangal is that film for me… A film that I hope, will inspire as much as it will entertain. Based on the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars, Mission Mangal is a film about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary… A story that proves that creativity, ideas and dreams have no limit… just like the sky! This Independence Day, the sky is not the limit.”

Apart from Akshay, even Taapsee Pannu had shared several glimpses of her character during the film’s shoot. The Game Over actor plays Kritika Aggarwal in the film.

Mission Mangal has been directed by Jagan Shakti. It has been produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios.