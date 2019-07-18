Mission Mangal actor Vidya Balan on her female co-stars: We are very secure actors

Vidya Balan will be seen as a scientist in Mission Mangal, a film inspired by India’s mission to Mars back in November 2013. She plays the role of project director Tara Shinde in the multi-starrer. With four other female actors Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen in the film, Vidya was asked how was it to be on the set.

Slamming the notion that female actors do not get along well with each other, Vidya said they all are ‘secure actors’.

“I like being around male energy but I must say that this was so much fun. You know this is speculated, ‘Oh there are five actresses. Don’t know what will happen!’ But I can say this with the utmost honesty that we all are very secure actors. That’s why we were appreciating each other,” Vidya Balan said.

Jokingly, she added, “The only person that we had a problem was this guy (Akshay) when he didn’t bring food for us.” Akshay and Vidya have earlier shared screen space in Heyy Babyy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Mission Mangal is set to hit the theaters on this Independence Day. The film is dedicated to the team of scientists and engineers at ISRO and celebrates the hard work of the female scientists who were behind the successful Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

At the trailer launch, Vidya Balan shared her memory from 2014 when the ambitious project was completed successfully. She said, “After Mangalyaan, the picture of those women celebrating had stayed with me. These were regular women. That showed that women scientists’ contribution was equal to male scientists. Mission Mangal represents that.”