Mission Majnu teaser: Sidharth Malhotra can do anything to save Hindustan, Rashmika Mandanna is his beautiful bride

The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu was released on Friday. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the movie will stream on Netflix from January 20. It also stars Sharib Hashmi, Rajit Kapur and Kumud Mishra.

The teaser opens with a narration about Pakistan losing a war to India for the third time in 1971 and yet planning an attack on it. The narrator then mentions that the neighbouring country didn’t know the power of India’s RAW. A few seconds later, we are introduced to Siddharth’s character who is a RAW agent and is leading a covert operation in Pakistan. He makes his intentions clear as he says, “Hindustan ki hifaazat ke liye main kuch bhi kar sakta hun (I can do anything to save India).”

Rashmika Mandanna makes a brief appearance in the teaser. She is seen as a bride who seems to be getting married to Siddharth’s character.

Watch the teaser of Mission Majnu here:

Sharing the film’s teaser, Siddharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023.” This is the actor’s second film to directly release on an OTT platform. His war drama Shershah released on Amazon Prime Video and became a huge success.

Siddharth in a statement said that he’s excited about the project given it’s his first time playing a spy. “It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s,” he added.

As per the film’s team, Mission Majnu will take audiences “through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices, and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission.” The film is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta.