scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Mission Majnu teaser: Sidharth Malhotra can do anything to save Hindustan, Rashmika Mandanna is his beautiful bride

Mission Majnu: Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will start streaming on Netflix on January 20.

mission majnu teaserSiddharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. (Photo: Netflix/YouTube)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu was released on Friday. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the movie will stream on Netflix from January 20. It also stars Sharib Hashmi, Rajit Kapur and Kumud Mishra.

The teaser opens with a narration about Pakistan losing a war to India for the third time in 1971 and yet planning an attack on it. The narrator then mentions that the neighbouring country didn’t know the power of India’s RAW. A few seconds later, we are introduced to Siddharth’s character who is a RAW agent and is leading a covert operation in Pakistan. He makes his intentions clear as he says, “Hindustan ki hifaazat ke liye main kuch bhi kar sakta hun (I can do anything to save India).”

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu gets a new release date

Rashmika Mandanna makes a brief appearance in the teaser. She is seen as a bride who seems to be getting married to Siddharth’s character.

Watch the teaser of Mission Majnu here: 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

Sharing the film’s teaser, Siddharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023.” This is the actor’s second film to directly release on an OTT platform. His war drama Shershah released on Amazon Prime Video and became a huge success.

Siddharth in a statement said that he’s excited about the project given it’s his first time playing a spy. “It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s,” he added.

As per the film’s team, Mission Majnu will take audiences “through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices, and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission.” The film is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:50:16 pm
Next Story

Spain’s Sergio Busquets retires from international soccer

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close