Mission Majnu song Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain: Bollywood has better patriotic songs

A new song from Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Netflix film Mission Majnu is out. Titled Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain, the patriotic song has been crooned by the talented Sonu Nigam, and composed by Rochak Kohli. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

While the sentiment of “Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain”, an ode of sorts to soldiers willing to die for their country, is earnest and appreciated, Muntashir’s couplet in between — which is read out by the lyricist himself — kind of ruins the feel of the song. The track was patriotic enough, one did not need Muntashir’s borderline aggressive and hyper masculine lyrics to establish the point.

Of course, it is always a delight to listen to Sonu Nigam sing, and since that joy is hard to come by these days, “Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain” is still a worthy addition. But let’s just put it this way, we have had much better patriotic songs in the past.

Mission Majnu has been helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, and it also features Parmeet Sethi, Kumud Mishra and Arjun Bajwa.