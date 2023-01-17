scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Mission Majnu song Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain: Bollywood has better patriotic songs

Mission Majnu has been helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, and it also features Parmeet Sethi, Kumud Mishra and Arjun Bajwa.

sidharth malhotraSidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu.
Listen to this article
Mission Majnu song Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain: Bollywood has better patriotic songs
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A new song from Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Netflix film Mission Majnu is out. Titled Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain, the patriotic song has been crooned by the talented Sonu Nigam, and composed by Rochak Kohli. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

While the sentiment of “Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain”, an ode of sorts to soldiers willing to die for their country, is earnest and appreciated, Muntashir’s couplet in between — which is read out by the lyricist himself — kind of ruins the feel of the song. The track was patriotic enough, one did not need Muntashir’s borderline aggressive and hyper masculine lyrics to establish the point.

Of course, it is always a delight to listen to Sonu Nigam sing, and since that joy is hard to come by these days, “Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain” is still a worthy addition. But let’s just put it this way, we have had much better patriotic songs in the past.

Mission Majnu has been helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, and it also features Parmeet Sethi, Kumud Mishra and Arjun Bajwa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 18:17 IST
Next Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows her muscles in new photo, says she is not so delicate days after being called ‘weak’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close