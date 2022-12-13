Mission Majnu first poster: Gun trotting, kohl-eyed Sidharth Malhotra will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first poster of Mission Majnu, which will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Inspired by true events, the film will bring fore the story of one of India’s most important missions, and give audiences the chance to dip into the pool of many emotions. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial will also star Rashmika Mandanna and will drop on the streaming platform on January 20.

In the poster, Sidharth is seen dressed in a brown pathani suit, with a jacket, holding a gun in his hand. His kohl eyes and amulet on the neck will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. The caption on Netflix post read, “Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani. MISSION MAJNU 🇮🇳, Only on Netflix, 20th January”. As per the film’s team, Mission Majnu will take audiences ‘through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices, and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission’.

The actor in a statement said that he’s excited about the project given it’s his first time playing a spy. “It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s,” he added. In a previous interview, the actor had shared how his character is no James Bond but will be a master of manipulation.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, on his part, added, “Mission Majnu is the story of India’s growing prowess and place in the global standing of nations as a superpower, both as the fastest growing nation in the world and the biggest democracy – and stories like these show how we laid the cornerstone for our standing. It’s a story best suited for the audiences on Netflix with their global reach. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandana make this story come to life and RSVP is really proud to present this.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President-Content, Netflix shared that Mission Majnu packs in grit, heart, drama and mesmerizing music that will make for a viewing treat for our members in India and across the world.”

Co-produced by RSVP and GBA, Mission Majnu will also star Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.

This is Sidharth Malhotra’s second direct-to-digital release after the acclaimed Shershaah. He also has Yodha in the pipeline along with Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited web show Indian Police Force.