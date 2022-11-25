Mission Impossible action director has created ‘mind-boggling’ action in Pathaan: Siddharth Anand

Pathaan’s release is two months away but fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting for over four years to watch their favourite star on the screen in a new avatar. While SRK is known as the ‘King of Romance’, Pathaan presents him in his action avatar that hasn’t been explored much on the silver screen and to make his stunts count, director Siddharth Anand roped in Hollywood action director Casey O’Neill.

Siddharth shared in a statement, “When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all-time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision. Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O’Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side.”

Casey O’Neill has worked with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible films, Top Gun Maverick, Jack Reacher. He has also worked in a few Marvel movies.

Siddharth added, “He (Casey) brings in a wealth of experience and he immediately bought into the idea of creating edge-of-the-seat action for Pathaan that could match what he’s done back home in Hollywood. What Casey has created in Pathaan is simply mind-boggling. You will have to see the film for that because we aren’t going to disclose any details from the film till it releases in theatres on Jan 25.”

The teaser of Pathaan introduced a bit of the action that the movie has in store for viewers. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Pathaan releases in theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.