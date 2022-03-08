‘Missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen’: Soni Razdan has a blast with Neetu Kapoor, misses her ‘3 musketeers’

Actor Soni Razdan shared photos from a recent get-together with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and a few other friends and family members. Producer Anu Ranjan was also present. Neetu shared a photo, which was later re-posted by Soni, who wrote, “Missing the 3 Musketeers @aliabhatt @shaheenbhatt @ranbirkapoor.” Soni was clad in animal prints outfit, while Neetu wore a beige top and white pants. Neetu captioned her photo as, “Crazy night.”

(Photos: Instagram/ Soni Razdan) (Photos: Instagram/ Soni Razdan)

In another photo, Soni wrote, “We had a bit of a riot, as you can see!” She also captioned one post, “Best fam eva!”

(Photo: Instagram/ Soni Razdan) (Photo: Instagram/ Soni Razdan)

Soni commented after daughter Alia Bhatt announced that she had bagged her first Hollywood film. “Congratulations my darling so proud of you,” she had written. Titled Heart of Stone, the Netflix thriller also features Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan. Heart of Stone will be helmed by Tom Harper.

Currently, Alia is basking in the success of her latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film secured the third biggest pandemic era opening last weekend and the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film, and has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. Alia also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline, as well as Darlings, which she has co-produced.