Missing actor Raj Kiran’s daughter is a jewellery designer; husband made Drake’s jewellery

Actor Raj Kiran, who appeared in over 100 films during a career spanning nearly two decades, has remained missing since 2003. Over the years, several attempts have been made to trace him, but none have yielded any confirmed answers. Multiple reports have offered conflicting theories about his whereabouts, but no definitive information has emerged. While the search for the actor continues, his daughters, Rishika Mahtani and Mannat Mahtani, have built successful lives of their own, even as they continue to remember their father.

Rishika has carved a niche for herself in the jewellery business and is married to jewellery designer Ravi Shah, whose creations have been worn by several international celebrities, including rapper Drake.

Raj Kiran’s son-in-law designed Drake’s diamond-studded pendant

In 2021, Rishika proudly shared on Instagram that her husband’s company had created a custom medallion for Drake. She wrote, “D R A K E!! D R A K E!! D R A K E!! Ravi’s latest custom creation was for none other than the Artist of the Decade himself. Ravi and his incredibly talented team from India and Chicago engineered Drake’s signature OVO owl into a breathtaking bespoke medallion. It was handcrafted at his factory in India in less than two weeks. Made of 372 grams of gold and set with dazzling diamonds weighing 40 carats, the wings of the owl even flap.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishika Mahtani (@rishfinejewelry)

Although the price of the piece was never disclosed, based on the weight of the gold and the diamonds, it is estimated to be worth several crores of rupees, depending on the quality of the stones and craftsmanship.

Rishika and Ravi have been married for over 12 years. Despite moving on with her life, she frequently remembers her missing father through emotional posts on social media. The couple recently welcomed a baby girl, while Raj Kiran’s younger daughter Mannat has been happily married since 2020. Their mother also remarried after waiting several years for Raj Kiran to return.

Where is Raj Kiran?

Raj Kiran made his acting debut in 1975 with B.R. Ishara’s Kaagaz Ki Nao. Over the next two decades, he featured in several successful films and became a familiar face in Hindi cinema. He gained widespread recognition after starring alongside Rishi Kapoor in Karz (1980), followed by acclaimed performances in films such as Arth (1982). As film offers gradually declined during the 1990s, Raj largely disappeared from public life.

Film star Raj Kiran and Simi Garewal in film KARZ. Express archive photo Film star Raj Kiran and Simi Garewal in film KARZ. Express archive photo

According to a report by Deccan Herald, he was once detained and lodged at Bengaluru Central Jail after allegedly attempting to trespass into Sathya Sai Baba’s Puttaparthi Ashram. The report claimed he had hired a tractor and a ladder in an attempt to enter the premises at night.

Reports from that period also suggested that Raj later spent some time in the United States with his brother, Govind.

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Mahesh Bhatt’s account

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has claimed that he met Raj Kiran years later at Mumbai’s Masina Hospital, where the actor was reportedly undergoing psychiatric treatment. Speaking to Rediff in 2011, Bhatt recalled, “Many years ago, when he was in the psychiatric ward of Masina Hospital, he was not the Raj Kiran I had known. He looked somber and depressed, and spoke with great difficulty. There was none of the energy or enthusiasm that we associated with him.”

Film star Mukri, Raj Kiran and Sarika in film YEH KAISA INSAF. Express archive photo Film star Mukri, Raj Kiran and Sarika in film YEH KAISA INSAF. Express archive photo

Bhatt added that after Raj was discharged, he tried to help him find work. “We tried giving him roles here and there, but once people believe you’re mentally unstable, nobody wants to touch you with a barge pole.” According to Bhatt, Raj later left for the United States to stay with his brother.

Conflicting reports about his whereabouts

Years later, reports emerged that Raj Kiran had gone missing. In 2011, Rishi Kapoor, while visiting the United States, tried to trace his Karz co-star and contacted Raj’s brother, Govind.

Speaking to journalist Subhash K Jha, Rishi claimed, “I was relieved when Govind told me Raj was alive. But he was confined to an institution in Atlanta because of health issues.” Rishi further said that Raj was working at the institution to support his treatment and was financially secure because of investments made during his acting career.

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However, Raj Kiran’s daughter Rishika later denied these reports.

Speaking to Mid-day, she clarified, “He is not in Atlanta. We have been looking for him for over eight years. We have involved the New York Police and hired private detectives to find him, but he has not been found.” Remembering her father, she added, “He was the most loving father. Yes, he suffered from some mental health issues before he disappeared. We wanted to deal with this privately, but the false reports forced me to speak out. It was unfair to my mother.”

Actress Deepti Naval Raj Kiran in film HIP HIP HURRAY. Express archive photo Actress Deepti Naval Raj Kiran in film HIP HIP HURRAY. Express archive photo

Following those reports, actor Dipti Naval also appealed on Facebook for information about Raj Kiran, mentioning reports that he had allegedly been seen driving a taxi in New York.

The mystery deepened when then Leader of the Opposition Sushma Swaraj publicly stated that Raj Kiran had been found at a mental health institution in the United States and urged the Indian government and the film industry to help bring him back.

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Despite these claims over the years, none have been conclusively verified. More than two decades after his disappearance, Raj Kiran’s whereabouts remain unknown, making his one of Bollywood’s most enduring unsolved mysteries after Veerana star Jasmine Dhunna.

Disclaimer: This article discusses mental health issues, which may be distressing or triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is dealing with psychological distress, please remember that you do not have to carry it alone. Seeking support from trusted individuals or qualified professionals is a vital step toward healing and well-being.

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