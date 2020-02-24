Miss you everyday: Janhvi Kapoor on Sridevi’s 2nd death anniversary

It is Sridevi’s second death anniversary today. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) It is Sridevi’s second death anniversary today. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday remembered her late mother, Bollywood star Sridevi, on her second death anniversary.

The Dhadak actor posted a black-and-white photo from her childhood where she is seen hugging her mother on a sofa.

“Miss you everyday,” Janhvi Kapoor captioned the photo.

Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock.

In an impressive career, spanning five decades, Sridevi dominated the commercial space in cinema in the ’80s and ’90s.

She made her Hindi film debut as a child artiste in 1975 hit Julie and continued ruling the South Indian film industry where she established herself as a leading heroine with films such as 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Meendum Kokila and Moondram Pirai.

In Bollywood, she started her journey as a lead actor in 1978’s Solva Sawan and followed it up with a number of commercial hits such as Himmatwala, Mawaali, Tohfa, Mr India, Chandni, Lamhe, Nagina and Khuda Gawah among several more.

Her last film was 2018’s Mom, which won her a National Award posthumously.

The actor was married to producer Boney Kapoor. They have two daughters – Janhvi and Khushi.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak, was recently seen in Ghost Stories. She has Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Takht in her kitty.

