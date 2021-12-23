Miss Universe Harnaaz Sadhu picks her favourite Shah Rukh Khan films, says working with the actor will be a ‘dream come true’

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently said a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan would be a dream come true. Harnaaz, who’s been doing theatre for the past five years, has also worked in some Punjabi films. But the beauty queen shares she won’t think twice if an opportunity to work with SRK comes her way in the future.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Harnaaz said, “It would be a dream come true for me to work with him and learn so much off screen. How he takes his characters. How he gets into that zone. How he follows directions. It’s important for us artistes to understand off-screen methods too rather than just being onscreen.”

Harnaaz Sandhu added that Shah Rukh Khan has an impactful personality. “He has remained grounded until now. His attitude hasn’t changed and I think that took him to places apart from being a great artiste,” the 21-year-old said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Sharing a memory of meeting a Shah Rukh fan, Harnaaz said, “He has fans everywhere. I remember when I won, a person at the hotel started singing “Janam Janam”. He said ‘I know the song only because of Shah Rukh Khan’.”

Harnaaz Sandhu picked Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Devdas, Main Hoon Na and Kal Ho Na Ho as her favourite Shah Rukh Khan films. She further shared that she looks upto her fellow beauty pageant holders. “I want to choose strong characters and break stereotypes like Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen. People get intimidated and influenced by movies a lot today. So I want to follow my passion and at the same time inspire people through movies.”

Also read | Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made her TV debut with this TV series

Harnaaz’s Punjabi films include Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and yet-to-be-released Bai Ji Kuttange. She made her television debut with Colors’ Udaariyaan.