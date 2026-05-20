Misogynistic, problematic, but still entertaining: Rewatching Kartik Aaryan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Eleven years ago, a young boy from Gwalior, moved to Mumbai to become an engineer. However, he decided to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor, and got his first breakout role in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. When the rom-com hit the theatres in 2011, it left the audiences divided. While some viewed it as a rare and honest take on modern romantic relationships, others called it a one-sided, exaggerated rant against women. Also starring Divyendu, and Raayo S Bakhirta as leads, the film also had a stellar run at the box office. As Pyaar Ka Punchnama clocks 15 years of its release, I rewatched the film to reflect on its narrative choices and how it creates a long-lasting cultural impact.

Kartik’s iconic monologue

Say whatever you want, the 5-minute long monologue by Kartik Aaryan was truly iconic. The actor’s delivery of the viral rant about relationship woes is still a part of pop culture. The high relatability of the moment also helped Kartik built a massive fan following, creating a special recall value of the film. His ‘Problem kya hai?’ youth anthem was one of the best highlights of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which will always stay legendary. The monologue was never attempting sociological balance, but was actually designed just for gags.

Cinema is art

Cinema is art, and art doesn’t always have to mean something. Not all films carry a message, especially the filmmaking style of director Luv Ranjan, who is popular for his irreverent humour and jokes on moder relationships. The 2011 rom-com drama didn’t focus on any one social message, and left the audience entertained without trying to hard. In the movie, we watched the male lead actors’ perception of relationships, not the supreme truth about women.

Misogyny

There’s no doubt that misogyny spoke louder than words in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. From the opening scene itself, it was portrayed as if women have no role in the world, other than leech off men and emotionally manipulate them. There was no depth to the characters of Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj. Both Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 were called out for their misogynistic or sexist undertones.

However, if the films are viewed solely from an entertainment purpose, few films in the past 15 years have been this entertaining. While the one-sided stereotypes and venting of the male protagonists sparked widespread debates, it also left people laughing with its humorous take on relationships.

Exaggeration – comedy survival kit

One of the most important elements while making a comedy drama is exaggeration. Pyaar Ka Punchnama was not interested in presenting the most perfect relationship dynamics, but focused on exaggerated jokes as its basic survival kit. It portrayed one sided arguments against women because comedy has always relied on reducing human behaviour into extremes. The film never promised to become a TED Talk about healthy relationships.

Why audiences connected with it?

The positive points of the film cannot simply be dismissed as collective misogyny. The audiences deeply connected with the film because many young urban men tapped into confusion around changing gender expectations and modern dating approaches.