Mirzapur uses song dedicated to Maharana Pratap to glorify villains: Singer claims plagiarism

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Rasika Duggal starrer Mirzapur: The Movie, released in theaters this Friday. The film received good reviews; however, it seems to have landed in controversy over unauthroized used of the song “Shoorveer”. Rajasthan-based artist Rapperiya Baalam has accused the makers of plagiarism. Taking to social media, the artist has accused that his song “Shoorveer”, which was dedicated to Maharana Pratap, has been used in one of the film’s scenes featuring gangsters without his consent; he has also not been credited for it.

Rapper Baalam accuses Mirzapur makers of plagiarism

Taking to Instagram, Rapperiya Baalam said in a video, “Today, my heart is broken. Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who permitted them? I certainly did not. This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right? If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, ‘Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,’ we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right. I don’t know who gave you these rights or from whom you obtained them. Whoever gave you the rights, I would like you to ask them: Do you have any copyright?”