Mirzapur The Movie teaser: Ravi Kishan adds namak to Pankaj Tripathi’s blood-and-bullets tale

Mirzapur The Movie teaser: After three successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur is all set for its first feature film, and the teaser for the movie dropped online on Thursday, June 25. While the new teaser does not disclose the plot of the film but it does declare, it firmly puts it in the same sandbox of violence, blood and gang rivalries.

We see visuals of Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen bhaiya ruling Mirzapur. Ali Fazal had told SCREEN that the film is set before the show, which explains the return of actors Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha and Divyenndu. Jitendra Kumar steps into Vikrant Massey’s shoes here as he plays Bablu. Divyenndu’s Munna, a fan favourite character who died in the show, returns to wreak havoc and drop some whistle-worthy dialogues. Ravi Kishan has also joined the franchise with this film and gets two scenes in the teaser.