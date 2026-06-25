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Mirzapur The Movie teaser: Ravi Kishan adds namak to Pankaj Tripathi’s blood-and-bullets tale
Mirzapur The Movie teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu return to crime-ridden Mirzapur and they have a new threat to deal with in Ravi Kishan.
Mirzapur The Movie teaser: After three successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur is all set for its first feature film, and the teaser for the movie dropped online on Thursday, June 25. While the new teaser does not disclose the plot of the film but it does declare, it firmly puts it in the same sandbox of violence, blood and gang rivalries.
We see visuals of Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen bhaiya ruling Mirzapur. Ali Fazal had told SCREEN that the film is set before the show, which explains the return of actors Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha and Divyenndu. Jitendra Kumar steps into Vikrant Massey’s shoes here as he plays Bablu. Divyenndu’s Munna, a fan favourite character who died in the show, returns to wreak havoc and drop some whistle-worthy dialogues. Ravi Kishan has also joined the franchise with this film and gets two scenes in the teaser.
Mirzapur The Movie is all about complicated relationship between fathers and sons — whether it’s Kaleen bhaiya’s disappointment with his son Munna, or the disapproval of Guddu’s father for the life of crime he wants to pursue. Ravi Kishan also plays a gangster as he asks for namak (salt) to pour on the injuries of a rival. People are killed, bullets are fired and Mirzapur continues to be the fiefdom of gangs who rule with fear.
WATCH | Mirzapur The Movie teaser
First look posters of Mirzapur characters
Prior to the release of the trailer, the makers released posters of its key characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu.
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Dead characters to come back in Mirzapur The Movie
In an earlier chat with Variety India, writer Puneet Krishna said that he always envisioned Mirzapur as a film. He also acknowledged that this was the first time a streaming show was being adapted for the big screen and shared, “It’s the first time this is happening. Everyone’s still figuring out how a show turns into a film in India. It’s a new format, and everyone’s excited”
He also shared that they are trying to make the film in a manner so even those who have not watched the show can understand the relationships within the universe. Puneet also shared that while many original characters have died on the streaming show, the film plans to bring them all back so the fans will get a chance to see Divyenndu playing Munna. Bablu, played by Vikrant Massey, who died in the first season will also be returning, but Vikrant will not be reprising the character.
Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Jitnedra Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal among others, Mirzapur The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, releases in theatres on September 4.
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