Mirzapur The Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal promise ‘bhaukaal’ experience

Mirzapur The Movie review and release Live Updates: The Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer hits screens on Friday.

After three successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur is heading to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie. Set to hit theatres on September 4, the crime thriller follows the battle for Mirzapur’s throne as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge.

Mirzapur: The Movie features Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Anangsha Biswas, Sheeba Chadha and Harshita Gaur, who reprise their roles from the series. Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh are the new additions to the cast.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – ‘First instinct was to take him to a psychiatrist’: Farhan Akhtar on making of Mirzapur The Movie Ahead of its theatrical release, the film has already generated strong interest at the box office, with advance bookings showing an encouraging response. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie has recorded an advance gross of Rs 3.92 crore, excluding blocked seats, with 1,38,968 tickets sold across 7,442 shows. Including blocked seats, the film’s advance booking stands at Rs 6.19 crore. While fans of the series are showing their excitement through advance bookings, the makers have another challenge to address: ensuring the film works for both fans and newcomers. At Mirzapur: The Movie’s trailer launch, the makers said even those who haven’t watched the series can watch the film without feeling disconnected. Talking about the movie, Harshita Gaur, who plays Dimpy Pandit, said, “People had never seen something like Mirzapur before, and they have been hooked. Every time we feel that now that it’s been three seasons, how will the audience react, they amaze us with their reaction. We didn’t feel like a movie could ever be made. The film has to go back to season 1, so the universe has to be kept in mind. This new universe is a block between episode 6 and episode 7 of season 1. When the film ends, you will see how it merges with the other seasons. Also, there are a few things that have been happening in characters’ lives that may have happened before the season existed. So you will connect the dots as to why something happened in season one based on what happened previously.” Live Updates Sep 3, 2026 05:13 PM IST Mirzapur: The Movie gets ‘A’ certificate Mirzapur: The Movie has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release on September 4. Sep 3, 2026 05:04 PM IST Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal promise ‘bhaukaal’ experience Mirzapur: The Movie, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, will serve as an extension of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, which premiered in 2018 and was followed by Season 2 in 2020 and Season 3 in 2024. Several actors will reprise their roles in the movie, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi as Golu, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar have joined the cast. Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4.

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