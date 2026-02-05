Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mirzapur The Movie release date announced; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal head to the desert for final showdown
Mirzapur The Movie, a film set before the end of season 1 of Prime Video India's popular crime thriller show, is slated to release in cinemas this year, with the primary cast reprising their roles.
After streaming for three seasons, Prime Video India’s popular crime thriller show Mirzapur is coming back, but in a form that’s bigger and better. Mirzapur The Movie, a movie set in the same world as the show, has wrapped up production and also has a release date now. All primary cast members are expected to return for the big-screen outing, along with some new entrants.
On Thursday, the makers and cast of Mirzapur took to Instagram to share the first poster of Mirzapur The Movie. The still shows a cavalry of gangsters heading out into the desert. Four jeeps at the front are full of armed men protecting the black SUV that trails them. Attached to that SUV is the Mirzapur wooden throne, as all the cars speed off on the sand dunes towards the sunset.
The poster also announces the release date of Mirzapur The Movie — September 4. “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September,” states the Instagram caption. The makers wrapped up the shooting of Mirzapur The Movie only earlier this week as the film will now enter the post-production phase.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who has previously helmed the series, the film is set to bring back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. While Divyenndu’s character gets shot in the season 2 finale, the events of Mirzapur The Movie are set before the end of the first season.
Thus, Shriya Pilgaonkar will also reprise her role of Sweety Gupta in the film. While Vikrant Massey will not be a part of the project, his role of Bablu Pandit will be essayed by Jeetendra Kumar. Mirzapur The Movie also stars Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Sonal Chauhan.
It’s co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment. The first season of Mirzapur was released in 2018, followed by the second season in 2020 and the third in 2024. The show has also been renewed for the fourth season.
