Mirzapur The Movie release date announced; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal head to the desert for final showdown

After streaming for three seasons, Prime Video India’s popular crime thriller show Mirzapur is coming back, but in a form that’s bigger and better. Mirzapur The Movie, a movie set in the same world as the show, has wrapped up production and also has a release date now. All primary cast members are expected to return for the big-screen outing, along with some new entrants.

On Thursday, the makers and cast of Mirzapur took to Instagram to share the first poster of Mirzapur The Movie. The still shows a cavalry of gangsters heading out into the desert. Four jeeps at the front are full of armed men protecting the black SUV that trails them. Attached to that SUV is the Mirzapur wooden throne, as all the cars speed off on the sand dunes towards the sunset.