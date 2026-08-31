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Mirzapur The Movie gets ‘A’ certificate; CBFC orders cuts to intimate scenes and words
Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming film Mirzapur: The Movie has received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. The board has asked the makers to trim 35 seconds of intimate scenes and mute cuss words at four places.
Ahead of the theatrical release of Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ Mirzapur: The Movie, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the gangster thriller an ‘A’ certificate, along with several modifications.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the makers of Mirzapur: The Movie to make several cuts and modifications before issuing the censor certificate. The changes included muting cuss words at four places and replacing abusive language with “appropriate” words at six places. The dialogue “Galey se lag ja” was also modified. In the first half, the CBFC asked the makers to replace a word with “kamar”, while in the second half, the word “lanth” (meaning idiot) was also changed. A caste reference was similarly asked to be modified.
The CBFC further asked the makers to trim intimate scenes by 35 seconds. Around 50% of the sensual visuals and sounds in two scenes, one in the first half and another in the second half, were also asked to be modified.
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After making these changes, the ‘A’ certificate was given to Mirzapur The Movie. The length of the film is 197.19 minutes, i.e 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds.
About Mirzapur: the Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The web series of the same name premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018, followed by Season 2 in 2020 and Season 3 in 2024. While Season 4 has also been announced, it will follow the film, which serves as an extension of the series. Mirzapur: The Movie is set to hit theatres on September 4.
Mirzapur: The Movie will see several actors reprising their roles from the show, including, Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit), Divyenndu (Munna Bhaiya), Rasika Dugal (Beena Tripathi), Shweta Tripathi (Golu), Shriya Pilgaonkar (Sweety), Harshita Gaur (Dimpy), Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Actors Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar have also joined the star cast of the movie.
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