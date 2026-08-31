Mirzapur The Movie gets ‘A’ certificate; CBFC orders cuts to intimate scenes and words

Ahead of the theatrical release of Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ Mirzapur: The Movie, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the gangster thriller an ‘A’ certificate, along with several modifications.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the makers of Mirzapur: The Movie to make several cuts and modifications before issuing the censor certificate. The changes included muting cuss words at four places and replacing abusive language with “appropriate” words at six places. The dialogue “Galey se lag ja” was also modified. In the first half, the CBFC asked the makers to replace a word with “kamar”, while in the second half, the word “lanth” (meaning idiot) was also changed. A caste reference was similarly asked to be modified.