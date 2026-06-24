Mirzapur The Movie first look: Kaleen Bhaiya gives a death stare, Munna says he’s immortal

Mirzapur The Film is set to hit the big screens on September 4.

The Tripathis are back, and this time they are set to create bhaukaal on the big screen. After revolutionising the OTT space, the world of Mirzapur is making a massive leap to cinemas with Mirzapur: The Movie, slated to release on September 4. The project marks a first-of-its-kind move in India, becoming the first major web series franchise to transition to the big screen.

On Wednesday afternoon, the makers unveiled character posters featuring three of the franchise’s most iconic faces , Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu). The latter’s return has particularly excited fans, as Munna was killed off in the highly successful second season of the show.