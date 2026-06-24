Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mirzapur The Movie first look: Kaleen Bhaiya gives a death stare, Munna says he’s immortal
Ahead of the teaser release tomorrow, the makers have unveiled the first-look posters of Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi, and Guddu Pandit.
The Tripathis are back, and this time they are set to create bhaukaal on the big screen. After revolutionising the OTT space, the world of Mirzapur is making a massive leap to cinemas with Mirzapur: The Movie, slated to release on September 4. The project marks a first-of-its-kind move in India, becoming the first major web series franchise to transition to the big screen.
On Wednesday afternoon, the makers unveiled character posters featuring three of the franchise’s most iconic faces , Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu). The latter’s return has particularly excited fans, as Munna was killed off in the highly successful second season of the show.
Ali Fazal, reprising his role as Guddu Pandit, was seen in an intense avatar wielding blazing gun. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he wrote, “Shuru majboori mein kiye the, ab maja aa raha hai. Guddu Bhaiya aa rahe hain bade parde par, taiyaar hain na?.”
View this post on Instagram
Also Read | Divyenndu on massive gamble of Mirzapur The Film, his ‘daddy issues’ typecasting: ‘Still hungry’
Pankaj Tripathi, returning as the feared crime kingpin Kaleen Bhaiya, was seen delivering his trademark death stare. His poster carried the caption: “Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi Kaleen Bhaiya ki hogi. Aapka swagat karte hain bade parde par.”
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya appeared holding a blazing fireball in his hands, teasing his comeback with the caption: “Hindi philam ke hero hain hum, kaha tha na, hum amar hain. Munna Bhaiya ka bhaukaal, ab bade parde par.”
View this post on Instagram
The film’s teaser will be unveiled on Thursday at 12 pm. Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05