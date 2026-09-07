Mirzapur The Movie Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ali Fazal’s film earns Rs 132 cr, posts 2026’s third highest weekend

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 3: Gurmeet Singh’s action crime film Mirzapur: The Movie is on the verge of crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office on its first Monday. Over its impressive opening weekend, the film amassed almost Rs 94 crore, despite not boasting of any stars. In fact, it’s a film extension of the popular show on Prime Video India.

On Sunday (day 3), Mirzapur: The Movie earned Rs 36 crore from 11,344 shows, its highest single-day earnings so far. This was a 12.5% growth from its Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 32 crore, from 11,256 screens. That was a further increase from its opening day earnings of Rs 25.75 crore, from 11,135 shows, on Friday. Thus, the total opening weekend gross stands at Rs 112.35 crore.

Out of the total net box office collection of Rs 93.75 crore so far, Mirzapur: The Movie has collected most of its earnings from the native Hindi version. Also dubbed in Telugu, that version has added only Rs 75 lakh to the total earnings, as per Sacnilk. With only Rs 6 crore to go before it can breach the Rs 100 crore mark, the film is likely to hit that milestone on its first Monday, despite the customary dip, given its current trajectory.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, Mirzapur: The Movie has already earned over Rs 100 crore. After adding another Rs 7 crore on Sunday, the overseas gross earnings stand at Rs 20 crore in the opening weekend. When added to the domestic gross of Rs 93.75 crore, the film has amassed Rs 132.35 crore worldwide so far.

Why Mirzapur is a game-changer

Mirzapur: The Movie has emerged as a gamechanger because it’s proved its naysayers wrong, who claimed that it’s a film extension of an OTT show, thus not designed for the big screen. However, the film surprised the trade on the opening day itself, emerging as the third biggest domestic opening of the year.

Despite having no stars, Mirzapur: The Movie has beaten the likes of Emraan Hashmi-starrer action thriller Awarapan 2 (Rs 22 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle (Rs 15.25 crore) with its domestic opening of Rs 25 crore. It’s next only to the biggest hits of 2026 — Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 99.10 crore) and Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer period war drama Border 2 (Rs 30 crore).

Currently, at the domestic box office, Mirzapur: The Movie is primarily facing stiff competition only from yet another underdog on the other end of the spectrum — Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh. The biopic of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba has held its own even across its fifth weekend, having earned over Rs 49 crore, more than half of Mirzapur’s opening weekend.

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Mirzapur: The Movie has four more days to maximize its earnings, before Priyadarshan’s crime thriller Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, hits the cinemas this Friday on September 11. It’ll also face fresh competition at the overseas box office from Hanuman Ansh, which releases internationally on the same day.

Also Read — Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 31: Neem Karoli Baba biopic earns Rs 122.13 cr, outpaces Dhurandhar

Mirzapur: The Movie, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment, boasts of an ensemble cast. This includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Anjum Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Priyanshu Painyuli, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others. Most of these actors reprise their roles from the show, which premiered on Prime Video India in 2018. Season 2 released in 2020, whereas the latest season dropped in 2024.