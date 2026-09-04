Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 20 crore mark in India, leaves Yash-starrer Toxic struggling

Mirzapur The Movie off to a strong start at the Indian box office.

Mirzapur The Movie has, as expected, witnessed a massive footfall, with the film crossing the Rs 20 crore mark in India on its opening day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected a gross total of Rs 20.39 crore and a net total of Rs 17.28 crore. The Hindi version contributed around Rs 17.18 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 10 lakh. These figures were recorded across 8,390 shows as of 7 pm.

Mirzapur The Movie has largely opened to positive reviews, with critics and audiences praising the performances of Pankaj Tripathi and the rest of the cast. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur has also put pressure on Yash-starrer Toxic, which has witnessed a sharp drop at the box office.