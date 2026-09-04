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Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 20 crore mark in India, leaves Yash-starrer Toxic struggling
Mirzapur The Movie has largely opened to positive reviews, with critics praising the performances of Pankaj Tripathi and the rest of the cast. Mirzapur has also put pressure on Yash-starrer Toxic, which has witnessed a sharp drop at the box office.
Mirzapur The Movie has, as expected, witnessed a massive footfall, with the film crossing the Rs 20 crore mark in India on its opening day.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected a gross total of Rs 20.39 crore and a net total of Rs 17.28 crore. The Hindi version contributed around Rs 17.18 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 10 lakh. These figures were recorded across 8,390 shows as of 7 pm.
Mirzapur The Movie has largely opened to positive reviews, with critics and audiences praising the performances of Pankaj Tripathi and the rest of the cast. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur has also put pressure on Yash-starrer Toxic, which has witnessed a sharp drop at the box office.
Also Read – Mirzapur The Movie review: Pankaj Tripathi shines in an overlong but enjoyable ride
On its day 11, Toxic has earned just Rs 1.29 crore across 1,747 shows. The Yash-starrer opened amid considerable buzz, with the makers organising multiple major events to build hype around the film. However, it opened to disappointing reviews. After opening at over Rs 100 crore, Toxic witnessed a major crash on its second day.
So far, the Yash-starrer Toxic has earned Rs 287.22 crore. The film is reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore.
The film was soon overshadowed by Hanuman Ansh, which was reportedly made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore.
Hanuman Ansh, on the other hand, has emerged as a sleeper hit. After a disappointing run during its first three weeks, the film witnessed a massive jump in collections in its fourth week. On Day 29, the film collected Rs 6.14 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 94 crore.
With Hanuman Ansh emerging as a sleeper hit and Mirzapur The Movie becoming the latest attraction at the box office, Toxic could soon lose out on screens and shows. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Mirzapur can maintain its momentum over the weekend and emerge as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.
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