Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 7: Ali Fazal film earns Rs 212 cr worldwide, matches Hanuman Ansh

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Mirzapur: The Movie has turned its massive popularity on OTT into an equally strong theatrical run. After seven days in cinemas, the film has emerged as one of the year’s biggest Bollywood performers, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. The film has now earned Rs 212.44 crore globally, with its India collections continuing to remain strong.

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie earned Rs 10.55 crore net in India on Day 7 from 10,379 shows. This takes its India gross collection to Rs 176.94 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 148.45 crore after seven days.

In overseas markets, the film added another Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 35.50 crore. Combined with its India earnings, the film’s worldwide gross has reached Rs 212.44 crore.

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Mirzapur vs Hanuman Ansh and Toxic

The film is facing competition from the surprise hit of the year, Hanuman Ansh. On its 35th day in cinemas, the film collected around Rs 10 crore across 7,664 shows — almost matching what Mirzapur: The Movie earned on its seventh day.

Meanwhile, Yash’s Toxic continued its theatrical run with just Rs 0.39 crore net from 934 shows on Day 16. The film’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 248.24 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 296.29 crore. With Rs 43.50 crore coming from overseas markets, Toxic has taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 339.79 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie’s first week

Mirzapur: The Movie’s theatrical run got off to a strong start, with the film collecting Rs 25.75 crore net on its opening day. Saturday brought in Rs 32 crore, a rise of 24.3% over Friday. On Sunday, the film registered its best single-day collection of the week at Rs 36 crore after a further 12.5% jump.

Monday collections dropped to Rs 16 crore, almost half of Sunday’s figure. However, the film avoided a steep fall in the following days. It earned Rs 15.60 crore on Tuesday and Rs 12.55 crore on Wednesday before collecting Rs 10.55 crore on Thursday, bringing the seven-day India net total to Rs 148.45 crore.

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In the overseas market the film began with Rs 5 crore on Day 1 before adding Rs 8 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. That took its overseas gross past Rs 21 crore within the opening weekend. Collections then settled into the Rs 3-4.5 crore range on most days, with the film adding Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7 to finish its first week with Rs 35.50 crore.

With this the film’s global total has now reached Rs 212.44 crore.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh box office Day 35: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 193 cr, releasing worldwide today

Milestones reached

Mirzapur: The Movie crossed the Rs 50 crore India net mark within just two days of release, placing it among the fastest films of the year to achieve the milestone.

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It then raced past the Rs 100 crore net mark in only four days. Its strong opening week has also pushed Mirzapur: The Movie into the top seven highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026.

About Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu in key roles, while Jitendra Kumar steps in for Vikrant Massey, who portrayed Bablu Pandit in the series.

The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S. Chauhan.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.