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Mirzapur The Movie box office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi film surpasses Awarapan 2, earns Rs 30 cr
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer opened at Rs 30 crore gross.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu’s feature film adaptation of the hit web series Mirzapur, is off to a roaring start at the box office. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie opened at Rs 24.75 crore net in India, becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest ever non-star-led opening day.
On day 1, the gangster thriller drama was running across 11,135 shows, taking gross collections to Rs 29.70 crore. While several film trade experts predicted that Mirzapur film would receive a positive response at the box office, at an estimated opening of Rs 18-20 crore, the movie has proved them right. The movie has also received positive reviews from fans and critics, especially for its power-packed performances and mass appeal.
The occupancy at the theatres on Friday kept increasing from morning to night shows. The overall occupancy was 42.81%, as morning shows stood at 25.85%, afternoon shows at 41.15%, evening shows recorded at 41.85%, and night shows at 62.38%. The Delhi NCR region had 54.3% theatre occupancy across 1249 shows, while Mumbai had 30.8% in 818 shows. The Telugu language version had an overall theatre occupancy of 24.05%.
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With a close to Rs 25 crore opening, Mirzapur has outperformed recent sleeper hits like Ahan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara (Rs 22 crore) and Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 (Rs 21.5 crore). The film is also giving tough competition to other current theatrical releases, such as, Vishal Chaturvedi’s surprise success Hanuman Ansh (based on Neem Karoli Baba), and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur film also featured Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Sonal Chauhan, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It was released at the theatres on September 4, in Hindi and a Telugu dub.
Mirzapur: The Movie has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Meanwhile, the Mirzapur web show on Amazon Prime Video was a massive hit. The crime drama, which has three seasons till date and a fourth one in development, became one of India’s most popular streaming shows.
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