Mirzapur The Movie box office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi film surpasses Awarapan 2, earns Rs 30 cr

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu’s feature film adaptation of the hit web series Mirzapur, is off to a roaring start at the box office. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie opened at Rs 24.75 crore net in India, becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest ever non-star-led opening day.

On day 1, the gangster thriller drama was running across 11,135 shows, taking gross collections to Rs 29.70 crore. While several film trade experts predicted that Mirzapur film would receive a positive response at the box office, at an estimated opening of Rs 18-20 crore, the movie has proved them right. The movie has also received positive reviews from fans and critics, especially for its power-packed performances and mass appeal.