Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi film to surpass Dhamaal 4, earns Rs 226 cr

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8: Mirzapur The Movie is continuing its steady run at the box office, collecting a net of Rs 9.50 crores on Day 8 across 6,763 shows in India, according to data tracked by Sacnilk. The film, which brings the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video crime drama franchise to the big screen, has now amassed a total India net collection of Rs 157.95 crores, with gross collections in the domestic market touching Rs 188.19 crores.

The film’s performance overseas has also held firm, with Day 8 international collections coming in at Rs 2.50 crores, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 38 crores. Combined with its domestic numbers, Mirzapur The Movie has now crossed the Rs 226.19 crores mark in worldwide gross collections. Mirzapur The Movie is now inches away from surpassing Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, which earned Rs 230.17 crore worldwide.