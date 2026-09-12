Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi film to surpass Dhamaal 4, earns Rs 226 cr
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi film is inches away from surpassing Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 at the box office.
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8: Mirzapur The Movie is continuing its steady run at the box office, collecting a net of Rs 9.50 crores on Day 8 across 6,763 shows in India, according to data tracked by Sacnilk. The film, which brings the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video crime drama franchise to the big screen, has now amassed a total India net collection of Rs 157.95 crores, with gross collections in the domestic market touching Rs 188.19 crores.
The film’s performance overseas has also held firm, with Day 8 international collections coming in at Rs 2.50 crores, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 38 crores. Combined with its domestic numbers, Mirzapur The Movie has now crossed the Rs 226.19 crores mark in worldwide gross collections. Mirzapur The Movie is now inches away from surpassing Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, which earned Rs 230.17 crore worldwide.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh, who previously helmed episodes of the original series, and written by Puneet Krishna, the film marks the franchise’s first theatrical outing after three successful seasons on Prime Video. It released on September 4 in both Hindi and Telugu, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.
ALSO READ | Hanuman Ansh box office day 36: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 205 cr, makes over 100x budget
Mirzapur The Movie hit the Rs 50 crore milestone in India in just two days of release, making it one of 2026’s quickest films to reach that number. The pace didn’t let up, the film blew past Rs 100 crore net in only four days. On the strength of that opening week, Mirzapur The Movie has climbed into the top seven highest-grossing Bollywood releases of 2026.
About Mirzapur The Movie
Mirzapur The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and scripted by Puneet Krishna. The lead roles are held by Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over the role of Bablu Pandit, a character earlier played by Vikrant Massey in the television series. The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi.
The film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their Excel Entertainment banner.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05