Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Ali Fazal film earns Rs 193 cr globally, smashes Akshay Kumar’s record

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Outperforming all box office expectations, Mirzapur has jumped from OTT to the big screen successfully. It finishes its first week at the ticket windows all set to enter Rs 200 crore club globally and having collected Rs 137.90 crore net in India. It has also managed to outdo Akhsay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle (Rs 137 crore) and will soon race ahead of the Hindi collection of Yash’s Toxic (Rs 143 crore). This is perhaps the first time that an OTT show translated into a film with such success.

Mirzapur The Movie Day 6 box office collection

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie collected a net of Rs 12.55 crore in India on Day 6, across 10,705 shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 137.90 crore. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 164.48 crore. Overseas, Mirzapur The Movie added another Rs 2 crore on its sixth day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 29 crore.