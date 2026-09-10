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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Ali Fazal film earns Rs 193 cr globally, smashes Akshay Kumar’s record
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma-starrer has now crossed Rs 193 crore in worldwide gross collections and will enter Rs 200 crore club today.
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Outperforming all box office expectations, Mirzapur has jumped from OTT to the big screen successfully. It finishes its first week at the ticket windows all set to enter Rs 200 crore club globally and having collected Rs 137.90 crore net in India. It has also managed to outdo Akhsay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle (Rs 137 crore) and will soon race ahead of the Hindi collection of Yash’s Toxic (Rs 143 crore). This is perhaps the first time that an OTT show translated into a film with such success.
Mirzapur The Movie Day 6 box office collection
According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie collected a net of Rs 12.55 crore in India on Day 6, across 10,705 shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 137.90 crore. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 164.48 crore. Overseas, Mirzapur The Movie added another Rs 2 crore on its sixth day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 29 crore.
Adding its India and overseas earnings, the film has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 193.48 crore.
Also Read: Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi’s film eyes Rs 200 crore worldwide
Mirzapur The Movie sees drop after the opening days
The sixth day’s numbers show a considerable dip from the film’s stronger opening days. While the film managed to maintain its momentum initially, the collections during the weekdays have been moderate.
The Rs 12.55 crore net earned on Day 6 is significantly lower than the numbers recorded during the first few days of its theatrical run. However, with the film already nearing the Rs 200 crore worldwide mark, Mirzapur The Movie has built a sizeable lead before entering its second weekend.
The overseas contribution has also remained steady, with the film now earning Rs 29 crore in gross collections from international markets.
Mirzapur The Movie’s day-wise collection
Day 1: Rs 25.75 crore nett
Day 2: Rs 32 crore nett
Day 3: Rs 36 crore nett
Day 4: Rs 16 crore nett
Day 5: Rs 15.60 crore nett
Day 6: Rs 12.55 crore nett
Can Mirzapur The Movie cross Rs 200 crore worldwide?
With Rs 193.48 crore in worldwide gross collections, the film is just Rs 6.52 crore away from crossing the Rs 200 crore mark. The next few days will be important for the film, especially as the second weekend could give the film a boost after the weekday slowdown. If the film manages to hold well on Thursday and see a strong jump over the weekend, crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide should be within reach.
Mirzapur The Movie is a spin-off of the gangster-based series, with its characters returning to the world of crime, power and revenge. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, among others, the film released on September 4 and opened with smashing numbers at the box office.
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