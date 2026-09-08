Mirzapur The Movie box office day 4: Pankaj Tripathi film passes Monday test, earns Rs 154 cr

Mirzapur Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Kaleen Bhaiyya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) and his gang are continuing their box-office rampage, and their Mirzapur: The Movie has passed the crucial first Monday test with flying colours, earning double the money that director Geetu Mohandas’ big-budget Yash-starrer Toxic did on its corresponding day. The crime thriller has also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.

Although its earnings for the day were significantly lower than those of movies such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Border 2, the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 so far, Mirzapur fared better than Bhooth Bangla, which ranks third on the list of the year’s biggest grossers.