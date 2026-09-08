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Mirzapur The Movie box office day 4: Pankaj Tripathi film passes Monday test, earns Rs 154 cr
Mirzapur Movie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer has passed the crucial first-Monday test, earning double Yash's Toxic and surpassing Bhooth Bangla.
Mirzapur Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Kaleen Bhaiyya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) and his gang are continuing their box-office rampage, and their Mirzapur: The Movie has passed the crucial first Monday test with flying colours, earning double the money that director Geetu Mohandas’ big-budget Yash-starrer Toxic did on its corresponding day. The crime thriller has also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.
Although its earnings for the day were significantly lower than those of movies such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Border 2, the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 so far, Mirzapur fared better than Bhooth Bangla, which ranks third on the list of the year’s biggest grossers.
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How much did Mirzapur collect on day 4?
On Monday, Mirzapur recorded an India nett collection of Rs 16 crore across 10,570 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 109.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 154.05 crore.
During the day, Mirzapur witnessed an overall occupancy of 38.65 per cent in the Hindi market. While morning shows opened at 20.15 per cent occupancy, the rate improved steadily as the day unfolded, reaching 35.38 per cent in the afternoon, 38.38 per cent in the evening, and 60.69 per cent during night screenings.
Despite being a movie without any mainstream stars, Mirzapur is holding strong at the box office, underscoring the legacy of the streaming series it is based on. Although it saw a 55.6 per cent drop in daily earnings compared to Sunday (Rs 36 crore), Mirzapur still fared significantly better than Toxic, which earned only Rs 7.65 crore on its first Monday in theatres.
Pankaj Tripathi film outperforms Bhooth Bangla
In fact, Mirzapur performed even better than director Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla (Rs 6.75 crore). The horror-comedy currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year (Rs 270.91 crore). However, it couldn’t match director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 65 crore) or Anurag Singh’s Border 2 (Rs 59 crore), the biggest Bollywood hits of the year.
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Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Rasika Dugal in key roles.
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