Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan film crosses Rs 80 cr mark

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Ravi Kishan has earned praise for his turn in Mirzapur The Movie.

Mirzapur The Movie is a spin-off of the gangster drama Mirzapur, which has completed three successful seasons. The series has a humongous fanbase, with each character having their own set of fans and social media filled with memes surrounding them. Seeing the consistent love for the past three seasons, the makers decided to turn the series into a film. Hence, Mirzapur The Movie, headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar, arrived in theatres on September 4, and it is smashing records at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie earned Rs 32 crore net on its second day across 11,256 shows. This brings its total India gross collection to Rs 69.30 crore and total India net collection to Rs 57.75 crore so far.

Story continues below this ad Internationally, the film collected Rs 6 crore on its second day, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 10.25 crore. This further pushed its worldwide gross collection to Rs 79.55 crore. Also Read: Mirzapur The Movie review: Pankaj Tripathi shines in an overlong but enjoyable ride

Also featuring Ravi Kishan, Rasika Duggal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Abhishek Banerjee and Harshita Gaur, Mirzapur The Movie opened to an estimated Rs 25.75 crore net on its first day. The film registered a growth of around 24.3% on its second day. The big-screen adaptation of the web series has positioned itself among the highest openers of 2026, with Dhurandhar still leading the chart, followed by Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Border 2. It also surpassed Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which opened at Rs 22 crore net. Amid the film’s box office sucesss, Amol Parashar recently took to social media to give a big shout-out to the film and urged audiences to buy tickets and watch it in theatres, saying this was the kind of film and talent everyone talks about. He explained, “Business doesn’t follow the love and respect you feel for your favourite actors. It follows the money you are willing to spend on them. That’s how you bring change in the business of cinema.” Following Ravi Kishan’s trending line, Parashar added, “When money follows talent, more talent follows my brothaa :) (sic)” The Gram Chikitsalay actor continued, “These actors have built their careers from the ground up, years of leaving no stone unturned while simultaneously working on themselves. The answer to ‘we’d like to see more such actors on the big screen’ is right here.” Live Updates Sep 6, 2026 10:35 AM IST Mirzapur The Movie off to a positive start on Sunday Accroding to Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie, currently running across 2,564 shows, has collected Rs 1.64 crore net as of 10 am on Sunday. Sep 6, 2026 10:20 AM IST Mirzapur The Movie's worldwide gross collection Overseas, Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 6 crore on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.25 crore. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 79.55 crore. Sep 6, 2026 10:08 AM IST Mirzapur The Movie collects Rs 32 crore on Saturday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 32 crore across 11,256 shows on Saturday. This takes its total India gross collections to Rs 69.30 crore and total India net collections to R 57.75 crore.

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