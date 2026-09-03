Mirzapur The Movie advance booking crosses Rs 9.6 cr—Can it beat sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh?

Mirzapur The Movie is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. While many expected Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups to be its biggest competition, another film—made on a significantly smaller budget—has emerged as an unlikely contender: Hanuman Ansh. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh was made on a reported budget of under Rs 2 crore and has already crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in India. Mirzapur The Movie now faces the bigger question of whether its loyal fan base will translate into strong theatrical footfall—and, more importantly, whether the film can sustain a long box-office run.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the release, the buzz for Mirzapur has not reached the levels usually associated with the popular series. BookMyShow, for instance, does not currently show a single housefull show across the cities listed, including Delhi-NCR.