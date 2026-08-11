Mirzapur The Movie trailer: Ravi Kishan eyes Kaleen Bhaiya’s throne; Munna, Guddu bring ‘bhaukaal’

Mirzapur The Movie trailer: Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of Gurmeet Singh’s action crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, which belongs to the same universe as its popular show on Prime Video India. The trailer features the return of familiar faces and characters across the three seasons of the series so far, and a few new names.

What’s in the Mirzapur trailer?

The trailer transports the viewer back to the heady and violent town of Mirzapur. It starts with the familiar sight of the Mirzapur throne against the voiceover of the apex predator Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). “Gaddi na toh virasat se milti hai, na siyasat se. Milti hai toh sirf aur sirf baahubal se. Aur tikti hai darr se (You don’t get power as inheritance or via politics, you get it with strength and retain it with fear),” he says, challenging anyone and everyone to eye the throne.