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Mirzapur The Movie trailer: Ravi Kishan eyes Kaleen Bhaiya’s throne; Munna, Guddu bring ‘bhaukaal’
Mirzapur The Movie trailer: The film extension of Excel Entertainment's popular Prime Video India show is all set to release in cinemas on September 4.
Mirzapur The Movie trailer: Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of Gurmeet Singh’s action crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, which belongs to the same universe as its popular show on Prime Video India. The trailer features the return of familiar faces and characters across the three seasons of the series so far, and a few new names.
What’s in the Mirzapur trailer?
The trailer transports the viewer back to the heady and violent town of Mirzapur. It starts with the familiar sight of the Mirzapur throne against the voiceover of the apex predator Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). “Gaddi na toh virasat se milti hai, na siyasat se. Milti hai toh sirf aur sirf baahubal se. Aur tikti hai darr se (You don’t get power as inheritance or via politics, you get it with strength and retain it with fear),” he says, challenging anyone and everyone to eye the throne.
His fan-favourite son Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) strikes back, declaring himself as the “prince” of Mirzapur. However, in the very next shot, we see the prince not get along with the king, as Kaleen Bhaiya feels Munna jeopardizes every meeting and mission that he sends him for. He also resumes his beef with Guddu (Ali Fazal), as they aim guns at each other.
Challenging the Mirzapur throne, Ravi Kishan steps in — only for Kaleen Bhaiya to warn him that he guards the only door to the city. Laughing in his signature fashion, Kishan claims if that’s the case, he’d break into Mirzapur. In another shot, while inserting a knife into a man, he jokes, “Do you have low haemoglobin? The blood coming out is so less,” before inserting the knife a few more times into his sternum.
Also in the mix is Kaleen Bhaiya’s wife Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal). In the first couple of seasons, we see her sleeping with both her husband and her father-in-law (Kulbhushan Kharbanda). In the trailer, she also tries seducing the third generation — Munna Bhaiya — only for him to shake her off.
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, premiered on Prime Video India in 2018. It was followed by season 2 in 2020, and season 3 in 2024. While season 4 has also been announced, it’ll follow a film extension of the series. Mirzapur: The Movie will feature the return of Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit), Divyenndu (Munna Bhaiya), Rasika Dugal (Beena Tripathi), Shweta Tripathi (Golu), Shriya Pilgaonkar (Sweety), Harshita Gaur (Dimpy), Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others.
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While the character of Guddu’s brother Bablu Pandit will return from season 1, it will be played by Jitendra Kumar instead of Vikrant Massey. Other actors who have joined the ensemble cast include Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan among others. Written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to release in cinemas on September 4.
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