Mirzapur Movie box office collection day 14: Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 300 cr mark

Mirzapur Movie Box Office Collection Day 14: Despite completing two weeks in theatres, director Gurmmeet Singh’s Pankaj Tripathi-led Mirzapur: The Movie shows no signs of slowing down and holds strong at the box office. However, there’s no doubt that the sudden rise of director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, after lying ignored for a fortnight, has significantly impacted Mirzapur’s potential revenue, keeping it away from the Rs 300 crore mark even now.

On Thursday, September 17, the crime thriller recorded an India nett collection of Rs 4 crore across 6,926 shows, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 203.45 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Thus, Mirzapur completed its second week in cinema halls with Rs 55 crore, compared to the first week’s Rs 148.45 crore.

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Mirzapur worldwide box office collection

Interestingly, its Thursday earnings marked a 6.7 per cent growth in comparison to Wednesday (Rs 3.75 crore). Mirzapur has thus far grossed Rs 292.14 crore globally.

During the day, the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer witnessed an overall occupancy of 17.33 per cent in the Hindi market. While morning shows opened at just 9.46 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded. It reached 17.62 per cent in the afternoon, 19.38 per cent in the evening, and peaked at 20.69 per cent during night screenings.

The Hanuman Ansh challenge

Although Mirzapur is faring significantly better than Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which earned just about Rs 55 lakh on Thursday, the Gurmmeet Singh directorial is continuing to bleed due to Hanuman Ansh’s blockbuster run.

On the same day, which marked its 42nd day in theatres, the devotional drama earned about Rs 6.25 crore across 9,160 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 243.38 crore. Hanuman Ansh’s worldwide collection now stands at Rs 309.15 crore, making it the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, right ahead of Mirzapur.

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Mirzapur vs Border 2

However, there’s hope for the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer, as it fared better than Anurag Singh’s Border 2, currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, on its second Thursday. During its theatrical run, the epic war film had minted Rs 3.50 crore on the corresponding day. With Mirzapur also faring well overseas, having earned Rs 49.75 crore thus far, it could cross Border 2’s lifetime collection of Rs 450.19 crore if it maintains the same momentum.

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Also starring Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Rasika Dugal in key roles, Mirzapur: The Movie is based on the widely acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series of the same name.

In her review of the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer, SCREEN’s Shubhra Gupta wrote, “I quite enjoyed Mirzapur: The Movie because it knows how to stay in its lane, papering over its flabby bits with continual speedy spurts and an intriguing climax.”