Mirzapur box office collection day 12: Ali Fazal film nears Rs 200 cr while crushing Haiwaan

Mirzapur box office collection day 12: Gurmeet Singh’s crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie may have seen a sharp drop in its domestic box office earnings in its second week, but it continues to hold its own against the historic box office juggernaut — Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh. The biopic of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba is on the verge of Rs 300 crore worldwide in its sixth week.

Mirzapur: The Movie is also putting up a strong second-week performance and is now nearing the Rs 200 crore mark in India. It has collected Rs 233.14 crore gross and Rs 195.70 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 281.14 crore.

Mirzapur all set to cross Rs 200 cr in India

On its second Tuesday (day 12), Mirzapur: The Movie earned Rs 5.50 crore at the domestic box office, the same as its second Monday (day 11), despite a slight dip in number of screens from 7014 to 6950. However, its biggest decline came this past Monday, when it earned less than half of what it did on its second Sunday (day 10) — Rs 13.25 crore.

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That was a slight decline from its second Saturday (day 9) collection of Rs 13.50 crore, a drastic improvement on its second Friday (day 8) earnings of Rs 9.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. The decline from its first Thursday (day 7) collection of Rs 10.55 crore may have to do with the reduction in shows by almost 4000, thanks to the release of Priyadarshan’ crime thriller Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Prior to that, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 12.55 crore on its first Wednesday (day 6), Rs 15.60 crore on its first Tuesday (day 5), and Rs 16 crore on its first Monday (day 4). That was yet another sharp decline from its first Sunday (day 3) earnings of Rs 36 crore, its highest single-day collection yet. That was a slight dip from its first Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 32 crore.

When Mirzapur: The Movie opened at Rs 25.75 crore from across 11135 screens on September 4, it set the tone for its impressive run at the domestic box office. Despite having no A-list stars, the film benefitted primarily from its brand value cultivated entirely on streaming. Mirzapur, the show, premiered in 2018, and has ran for three seasons yet.

Mirzapur vs Haiwaan

Mirzapur: The Movie has continued to outperform Haiwaan at the domestic box office despite the latter featuring two established stars, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. On its opening day on September 11, Haiwaan earned Rs 3 crore from 7224 screens, which is less than one-third of Mirzapur: The Movie’s Rs 9.50 crore collection on its second Friday, when it was playing on 6,763 screens.

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On Saturday (day 2), Haiwaan earned Rs 2.50 crore, less than one-fifth of Mirzapur: The Movie. Its Sunday (day 3) earnings slipped to Rs 1.85 crore, less than one-sixth of that of the holdover release. On both Monday (day 4) and Tuesday (day 5) each, Haiwaan has earned only Rs 70 lakh each, which is again around one-fifth of what Mirzapur: The Movie minted on both days.

The total domestic box office collection (net) of Haiwaan now stands at Rs 8.75 crore, which is less than one-fifth of what Mirzapur: The Movie earned in as many days — Rs 47.25 crore. After earning Rs 3.15 crore overseas, Haiwaan’s total box office collection worldwide stands at Rs 13.61 crore.

Its performance will be further curtailed this Friday on September 18, through two new releases — Meghna Gulzar’s police procedural Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Kunal Kemmu’s spy comedy Vibe, starring him and Preity Zinta.

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Mirzapur: The Movie, which is on the verge of crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office, boasts of an ensemble cast — Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mohit Malik, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, and Ravi Kishan among others. It’s co-produced by Amazon MGM and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.