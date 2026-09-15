Mirzapur Movie collection day 11: Pankaj Tripathi film earns 7x Haiwaan; beats Bhooth Bangla

Mirzapur Movie Box office Collection day 11: After a strong opening week marked by phenomenal collections, director Gurmmeet Singh’s Pankaj Tripathi-led Mirzapur: The Movie has slowed down at the box office. However, it’s still faring much better than Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan and earned more than seven times what the Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer made on Monday.

Mirzapur total collection

During the day, September 14, Mirzapur recorded an India nett collection of Rs 5.50 crore across 7,014 shows, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 190.20 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Although its Monday earnings marked a 58.5 per cent dip compared to Sunday (Rs 13.25 crore), the crime thriller is still holding strong and has thus far grossed Rs 273.64 crore globally.