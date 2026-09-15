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Mirzapur Movie collection day 11: Pankaj Tripathi film earns 7x Haiwaan; beats Bhooth Bangla
Mirzapur Movie box office worldwide collection day 11: With a worldwide collection of Rs 273.64 crore, Pankaj Tripathi's crime thriller has officially surpassed Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.
Mirzapur Movie Box office Collection day 11: After a strong opening week marked by phenomenal collections, director Gurmmeet Singh’s Pankaj Tripathi-led Mirzapur: The Movie has slowed down at the box office. However, it’s still faring much better than Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan and earned more than seven times what the Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer made on Monday.
Mirzapur total collection
During the day, September 14, Mirzapur recorded an India nett collection of Rs 5.50 crore across 7,014 shows, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 190.20 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Although its Monday earnings marked a 58.5 per cent dip compared to Sunday (Rs 13.25 crore), the crime thriller is still holding strong and has thus far grossed Rs 273.64 crore globally.
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With this, the movie has surpassed Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla (Rs 270.91 crore) as the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. It is currently trailing behind director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh (Rs 277.80 crore).
On Monday, Mirzapur witnessed an overall occupancy of 26.82 per cent in the Hindi market. While morning shows opened at just 12.62 per cent occupancy, the rate fluctuated throughout the day, reaching 30.92 per cent in the afternoon, dipping slightly to 30.31 per cent in the evening, and nosediving to 27.85 per cent during night screenings.
Mirzapur vs Haiwaan vs Hanuman Ansh
However, Mirzapur is performing much better than Haiwaan, which minted only Rs 70 lakh on the same day, despite marking its fourth day in theatres.
Nevertheless, Hanuman Ansh’s blockbuster run seems to have significantly hampered Mirzapur’s prospects. On the same day, marking its 39th day in cinema halls, the devotional drama earned Rs 8.25 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 222.88 crore.
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Also starring Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Rasika Dugal in key roles, the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is based on the widely acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series of the same name and takes the audience back to an unexplored narrative track set in 2018, the year the first season premiered.
In her review of the film, SCREEN’s Shubhra Gupta wrote, “I quite enjoyed Mirzapur: The Movie because it knows how to stay in its lane, papering over its flabby bits with continual speedy spurts and an intriguing climax.”
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