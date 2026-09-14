Mirzapur Movie Collection: Despite stiff competition from director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh and Priyadarshan’s Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer Haiwaan, Gurmmeet Singh’s Pankaj Tripathi-led Mirzapur: The Movie continues its triumphant box-office run, having minted over Rs 25 crore in its second weekend in theatres. The crime thriller has crossed the Rs 260 crore mark globally and is now aiming to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

Mirzapur worldwide collection

On Sunday, Mirzapur recorded an India nett collection of Rs 13.25 crore across 7,225 shows, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 184.70 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This marked a drop of just 1.9 per cent compared to the movie’s Saturday collection of Rs 13.50 crore. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer has thus far grossed Rs 266.04 crore globally.