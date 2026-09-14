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Mirzapur Movie box office collection day 10: Pankaj Tripathi film grosses Rs 266 cr globally
Mirzapur Movie box office worldwide collection day 10: The Pankaj Tripathi-led crime thriller continues its strong box office run and has crossed the Rs 260 crore mark globally in 10 days.
Mirzapur Movie Collection: Despite stiff competition from director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh and Priyadarshan’s Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer Haiwaan, Gurmmeet Singh’s Pankaj Tripathi-led Mirzapur: The Movie continues its triumphant box-office run, having minted over Rs 25 crore in its second weekend in theatres. The crime thriller has crossed the Rs 260 crore mark globally and is now aiming to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark in India.
Mirzapur worldwide collection
On Sunday, Mirzapur recorded an India nett collection of Rs 13.25 crore across 7,225 shows, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 184.70 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This marked a drop of just 1.9 per cent compared to the movie’s Saturday collection of Rs 13.50 crore. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer has thus far grossed Rs 266.04 crore globally.
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Interestingly, on its tenth day in theatres, Mirzapur minted over seven times what Haiwaan made on the same day (Rs 1.85 crore), which marked the latter’s third day in theatres. However, the crime thriller fell significantly short of the blockbuster devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, which earned Rs 22.50 crore on Sunday, despite being its 38th day in cinema halls.
During the day, Mirzapur witnessed an overall occupancy of 45.53 per cent in the Hindi market. While morning shows opened at 19.92 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded, reaching 53 per cent in the afternoon and 57.15 per cent in the evening, before dipping to 45.46 per cent during night screenings.
Mirzapur eyes Bhooth Bangla’s record
Mirzapur is likely to surpass director Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla (Rs 270.91 crore) to emerge as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year by Tuesday, September 15.
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The crime thriller also features Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Rasika Dugal in key roles. Based on the widely acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series of the same name, the film takes us back to an unexplored narrative track set in 2018, the year the first season premiered.
In her review of the film, SCREEN’s Shubhra Gupta wrote, “I quite enjoyed Mirzapur The Movie because it knows how to stay in its lane, papering over its flabby bits with continual speedy spurts and an intriguing climax.”
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