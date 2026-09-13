Mirzapur collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi movie sees 42.1% jump, eyes Rs 250 crore mark

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 9: Mirzapur The Movie continued its strong theatrical run on its second Saturday. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer witnessed a 42.1% growth in its Day 9 collection, earning Rs 13.50 crore net compared to Rs 9.50 crore on Friday.

With its Day 9 earnings, Mirzapur: The Movie has taken its India net collection to Rs 171.45 crore. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 204.39 crore, while the film has earned Rs 42 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 246.39 crore.

The strong second-weekend performance comes despite the arrival of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan in theatres.