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Mirzapur collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi movie sees 42.1% jump, eyes Rs 250 crore mark
Mirzapur The Movie witnessed a strong jump on its second Saturday, earning Rs 13.50 crore net in India. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 170 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 246.39 crore.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 9: Mirzapur The Movie continued its strong theatrical run on its second Saturday. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer witnessed a 42.1% growth in its Day 9 collection, earning Rs 13.50 crore net compared to Rs 9.50 crore on Friday.
With its Day 9 earnings, Mirzapur: The Movie has taken its India net collection to Rs 171.45 crore. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 204.39 crore, while the film has earned Rs 42 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 246.39 crore.
The strong second-weekend performance comes despite the arrival of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan in theatres.
Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reflected on the box-office journey of Mirzapur: The Movie. He wrote on X, “200 CR – THE JOURNEY BEGINS… #MirzapurTheMovie continues its winning run, registering substantial growth on second Saturday and crossing the ₹ 175 cr mark… The march towards the ₹ 200 cr NET mark has begun. The exceptional performance of #HanumanAnsh and #MirzapurTheMovie – both without a big-screen A-lister in the cast, yet running simultaneously and delivering outstanding numbers – should be a wake-up call for the industry.”
Mirzapur The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film brings the popular Amazon Prime Video web series franchise to the big screen and features Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. The cast also includes Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.
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