Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away at 56, Rajesh Tailang mourns his death: ‘Yaqeen nahin ho raha’

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan, who worked across several mediums, TV, films and OTT, passed away on Friday. He was 56. The actor had starred in shows like Mirzapur, 24, Byomkesh Bakshi, Tota Weds Maina and films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Saif Ali Khan’s Phantom.

Actor Yashpal Sharma shared an account of the evening where Shahnawaz apparently suffered a heart attack on Friday. He shared that Shahnawaz was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he fell unconscious.

Sharing an account of what happened, the Gangaajal actor wrote on Instagram, “Today attended this program in Mumbai… Everything was going great… Ridz Dime Darrell ji’s and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack… The whole program stopped and with the help of the people and the doctor he was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away.”

Actor Rajesh Tailang, who shared the screen with Shahnawaz in Mirzapur paid his tribute to the late actor. Sharing a picture of the late actor, he wrote, “Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha 💐🙏#purushram #mirzapur.” Shahnawaz essayed the role of Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) and Sweety’s (Shriya Pilgaonkar) father in the first season of Prime Video’s hit show Mirzapur.

Shahnawaz Pradhan with the team of Mirzapur. (Photo: shahnawaz_pradhan/Instagram) Shahnawaz Pradhan with the team of Mirzapur. (Photo: shahnawaz_pradhan/Instagram)

The actor’s last rites will take place on Saturday in Mumbai