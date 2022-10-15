Mirzapur actor Jitendra Shastri passes away: Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang offer condolence

Actor Jitendra Shastri, who was known for playing the role of Usmaan in the Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi-led web series Mirzapur, has passed away.

Actor Sanjay Mishra took to his social media handles to share the news. He uploaded an old video featuring Jitendra in his friend’s memory.

Sanjay captioned the video in Hindi, which loosely translated into, “Jitu bhai had you been here, you would have said something like, ‘Mishra sometimes what happens is that a name stays in the mobile’s contact list and the person goes out of network’. you are out of the world, but will always remain in the network of my mind and heart Om Shanti.”

Actor Rajesh Tailang, who is also part of Mirzapur tweeted, “Can’t believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him. It was my good fortune. #JitendraShastri Jitu Bhai Regards”

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also expressed their grief through social media.

Jitendra was a well-known theatre actor. He had appeared in films like Black Friday, Lajja, Charas among others.