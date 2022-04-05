Mirzapur fame Divyenndu’s film Mere Desh ki Dharti gets a new release date

Meri Desh Ki Dharti, starring Divyenndu, Anupria Goenka, Anant Vidhaat and Rajesh Sharma, has a new release date. The social drama will now release on May 6, 2022. According to the makers, the film is “a realistic and amusing portrayal of the journey of two engineering friends who go on a new adventure in the farming industry.”

Talking about Mere Desh Ki Dharti, Mirzapur actor Divyenndu said in a statement, “It’s fascinating to see how our audiences react to films that are inspirational and convey a powerful and compelling message. Mere Desh Ki Dharti has been a long time coming for both us and the audience, and I’m overjoyed that it will be released in theatres on May 6th. On the subject and story, we’ve received some heartwarming feedback from film festivals. Mere Desh ki Dharti is a brilliant agricultural drama with a lot of comedy. I can’t wait for the audience to see the film and share feedback.”

Mere Desh Ki Dharti is helmed by Faraz Haider. It is bankrolled by Carnival Motion Pictures.