Mira Rajput shares photos from her birthday picnic with Shahid Kapoor: ‘Enjoyed a DND day after ages’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput turned 27 on September 7, and she has now shared some photos from her special day on social media.

Mira, who is mother to Misha and Zain, shared a thank-you note all for the wishes from fans on her Instagram story. Through a video of pine trees, covered in fog, she wrote, “Thank you everyone for your warm wishes, enjoyed a DND day after ages.”

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a thank you note on Instagram. (Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram) Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a thank you note on Instagram. (Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram)

She also shared glimpses of her short and romantic getaway with Shahid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

In the photos, Mira is seen posing in an open space, surrounded by lush trees and mist. She is wearing a pair of denims paired with a rustic warm jacket. She also posted a few pictures from the nursery with flowers, right next to a scenic house.

It appears as if Mira and Shahid were on a picnic, as we can see two baskets resting side-by-side. However, Shahid does not feature in the photos, and neither do Misha and Zain. Mira shared the post with a couple of heart and balloon emoticons. She had previously teased the undisclosed location in her Instagram Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor had shared an emotional and romantic wish for his wife Mira. He posted a special note expressing his love for her along with two pictures of the couple. Calling her the centre of his world, Shahid wrote on Instagram that they will always hold each other’s hands through thick and thin.

On the work front, Shahid recently began shooting for a schedule of his upcoming web series with filmmaker duo Raj and DK in Mumbai’s Film City. Shahid Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of the Jersey remake, which is set to arrive later this year. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur.