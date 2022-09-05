Mira Rajput wishes son Zain happy birthday with emotional post: ‘No one else makes my heart melt the way you do…’

Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain turned four today. Shahid’s wife, celebrity influencer Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned an emotional post for him, along with a photo that was taken on their recent vacation in Europe. Shahid and Mira are parents to two children, Zain and Misha.

Mira wrote, “Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you.”

Anaita Shroff Adjania wished him a happy birthday, while other fans shared their wishes. One wrote, “Stay blessed n keep smiling like this always.” Others sent hearts and commented on how ‘adorable’ he looked in the photo.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. At the time, Mira was 20 and Shahid was 34. During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Shahid opened up about Mira, who isn’t from the film industry, and spoke at length about how she had left everything behind in Delhi to move to Mumbai for him. He had said, “I had to approach it very differently. She needed to be cared for, with kid gloves. She had left everything in her life and had come to Bombay. I was very established in my space and films in general and this world of films can be very intimidating and judgemental. Sometimes, I used to feel like I know too much and I think I can tell her what to do and how to be. But I used to sometimes do it from a place of wanting to protect her. This is because I had been in that place myself. I was this kid from Lokhandwala, who at 21, did well and didn’t know how to be,” Shahid said.

He also said that she was ‘the best thing’ that had ever happened to him. “And I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that,” he said.