Mira Rajput wishes mom-in-law Neelima Azeem with adorable pic: ‘Love you forever’

Veteran actor Neelima Azeem celebrated her 63rd birthday on Thursday, December 2. Her daughter-in-law, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor sent out a sweet birthday note to her mother-in-law.

Mira took to her Instagram handle to shared a beautiful picture of herself with Neelima and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom ❤️,” and “Love you forever ❤️.”

Mira Kapoor with mother-in-law Neelima Azeem. (Photo: Kapoor/Instagram) Mira Kapoor with mother-in-law Neelima Azeem. (Photo: Kapoor/Instagram)

In the picture, the duo is all smiles as they spend some quality time together. Both, Neelima and Mira share a warm relationship with each other. Since Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015, Mira has shared a great rapport with Neelima as well as Supriya Pathak, Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur’s second wife.

Neelima Azeem has often praised Mira for “gluing the family together” and has publicly said that she is not one to throw tantrums or demand attention.

Talking about their relationship, Neelima had said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble that Mira has given her the title of a ‘cool mom-in-law’. “What could be better than having another child suddenly? And that child, obviously, you haven’t brought up, laboured for and earned for and this and that… Just like a gift, you have a wonderful child and that child becomes a part of your life. Mira has brought us the biggest joy, she has brought Misha and Zizi (Zain) into our lives,” she had shared.

Calling Mira a ‘family person’, Neelima had also said that Mira has organised all the family gatherings ever since the birth of Misha and Zain. “She always has something new to contribute…interesting new stuff. I find her very creative. Of course, now, she has broken out into her own and she is doing very well and I am not surprised. She is extremely intelligent… I have been observing how well-informed she is and very calm and easy. No drama, no tantrums, no wanting to get attention, nothing. She has glued the family together.”

Ishaan Khatter called Neelima Azeem the best mother and grandmother. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram) Ishaan Khatter called Neelima Azeem the best mother and grandmother. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Actor Ishaan Khatter, Neelima’s younger son, too wished his mom on her special day. The Beyond the Clouds actor, like his sister-in-law Mira, too shared a picture of Neelima on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday mothership ❤️ #1 mom and dadi on earth.”

On the work front, Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Pandey. He will be next seen in war film Pippa, where he plays Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.