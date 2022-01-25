Mira Rajput reveals moment from their vacation when Shahid Kapoor ‘freaked out’, takes us inside their new home

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared some ‘cute, weird and everything in between’ moments with her fans. The photos feature Shahid Kapoor and showcases photography skills of their daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. One of the first pictures on her Instagram stories is of their visit to the airport, which happened after the first lockdown ended. Mira shared a picture of a billboard at the airport that featured herself and Shahid. She explained how Zain and Misha were overwhelmed to see their parents on it. “We were travelling for our first family holiday after the pandemic, and the kids couldn’t believe this. We were so overwhelmed,” she wrote over the picture.

What followed next was a look inside Mira’s closet, outfits and stunning photos. And amid all this, she shared a moment that scared Shahid Kapoor. Mira shared a video in which she is seen swimming in the ocean. While the video shows her enjoying the water, Mira revealed, “Shahid was freaking out.”

Mira Rajput shared some of the photos on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Mira spoke about a moment that left Shahid 'freaked out.' (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

“Leave me in the water anywhere. Even on school rafting trips, I would jump into the river any chance I got,” she revealed about herself, adding post scripts that read, “Shahid was freaking out. Can you see how shallow it is… I don’t know why.”

Mira also shared a stunning photo clicked by her daughter Misha, which was the “first picture of 2021.” Later, she shared pictures shot by son Zain. Mira also revealed that she is one of those people who works out during vacations. And last but not the least, Mira gave a glimpse of her new house. She shared a selfie featuring herself with Shahid and wrote, “Site visit to the new house on our anniversary.” The couple is yet to move into their new apartment.

Mira shared a photo clicked by daughter Misha. (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

A picture of Misha and her grandfather. (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Mira and Shahid's son Zain is also a photographer, and this picture is proof. (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

A glimpse of Shahid and Mira's new house. (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are blessed with a daughter and a son, named Misha and Zain, respectively. On the work front, Shahid is waiting for the release of Jersey, Hindi remake of Telugu film with the same name. The film was set for December 31 release, but it was postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Shahid is also shooting for Raj and DK’s project with Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. At present, he is working on his next with Ali Abbas Zafar. Mira, on the other hand, is a social media influencer who recently launched her YouTube channel.