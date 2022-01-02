‘I have got a perfect face,’ says Shahid Kapoor as Mira Rajput tries to prank him with Instagram filter

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who seemed to be going out on a date, blessed their fans’ Instagram timeline with a new video on Sunday. Posted by Mira, the video had Shahid admiring his face. Apparently, Mira was trying to pull off a prank on Shahid. She had applied an Instagram filter that showed her face differently but refused to make any changes to Shahid’s face.

While Shahid is heard saying “I have got a perfect face,” a miffed Mira says, “Why isn’t it happening to you?” She shared the video with her Instafam asking them “Why doesn’t the filter work on Shahid? I look ridiculously different!” In response, many fans flooded the comment section and agreed to Shahid’s comment on himself.

“Because he has a perf face,” a comment read, while another comment read, “Hubby is glowing.” “Arrey wo pahile se hi handsome hai bhabhi ji,” an Instagram user also wrote in the comment section. Mira’s post has come a day after she gave a throwback to some of her best 2021 moments.

The actor rang in New Year with Shahid in the best way possible. In a picture, Shahid and Mira were seen all cuddled up. The lovely photo was captioned as, “It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone. For the first time, I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?”

On the work front, while Mira had launched her YouTube channel in December, Shahid was gearing up for Jersey’s release. However, the film, which also stars Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, was postponed due to the Omicron scare.

Meanwhile, Shahid will also make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK.