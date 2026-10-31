Mira Rajput tells Kareena Kapoor how she, Shahid Kapoor are different: ‘His family loves me more’

Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently came together for a candid conversation on Mirchi What Women Want Season 6. While the announcement of their meeting had generated considerable buzz, the episode itself turned out to be a warm, relatable exchange between two women discussing friendship, parenting and family life. At one point, Kareena even described Mira as a “girl’s girl”.

During the conversation, Kareena said, “Mira, you are a girl’s girl.” Explaining why, she added, “I have seen you a little bit at school and I know you have a core gang at school. Plus, we keep seeing on your Instagram that you have so many of your old school friends with whom you are still in touch.”

Both Kareena and Mira’s children go to Dhirubai Ambani School.

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Kareena then asked Mira what her girlfriends gave her that nobody else could. Mira replied, “A reality check.” She added, “Every girl needs those friends who can tell you things as they are.”

Mira Rajput on what she has that Shahid Kapoor doesn’t

When Kareena asked Mira to name one quality she possessed that Shahid didn’t, Mira said, “I am very organised. I am extremely precise.” She then added, “I think he is also like that sometimes.” Kareena agreed, asking, “Yeah. Isn’t he precise?”

Mira explained, “I am a bullet point person and he is like free verse. So, we are a little different like that.”

Mira Rajput on becoming a mother at 21

The conversation also touched upon Mira embracing motherhood at 21, when many of her peers were still in college and enjoying university life. Asked whether she would have wanted to do things differently, Mira said, “No, I don’t think so.”

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She explained, “I think motherhood, regardless of what stage it comes to you, has its challenges. You and I have had kids at very different stages, but I am sure we both have had those challenges with raising children and feeling overwhelmed and feeling like we have never done it before because we have not done it before.”

Kareena agreed, saying, “Everyone is doing it for the first time.”

Mira continued, “At that time, maybe what really helped me was the fact that I had Shahid, who was extremely supportive. I had my two sisters who already had kids. I think I learned a little bit. I didn’t read a single book because I actually saw them raising their children.”

While acknowledging the challenges, Mira said she wouldn’t have it any other way today. “My kids are 10 and 8,” she shared. Kareena asked, “So, Misha was born when you were 21?” Mira replied, “Yes. She was born just short of my 22nd birthday and Zayn was born just two days before my 24th birthday. So I literally cut my cake in the hospital.”

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She added, “But today, I have such a great time with them. I can understand their lingo. I can understand how Misha is feeling. She is 10, so she is getting all these thoughts and friend groups, and I can get that.”

Mira also recalled a conversation with Misha that made her feel particularly cool.

“Mumma, when I will be 21, you will be 42,” Misha had told her. “I thought that’s very cool. I like that,” Mira said, revealing that her daughter had already started borrowing her clothes.

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Mira Rajput on her bond with Ishaan Khatter and her in-laws

Mira also spoke about her close relationship with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and her in-laws. When Kareena asked what it was like being part of a family full of film actors while being the only non-film person, Mira said, “I always tell Ishaan, I don’t want to talk about movies.”

Explaining why, she said, “Because his choice of movies is like some French film, some Israeli film and some indie movie. If Ishaan has a film, I am not watching it.”

Although Mira prefers not to discuss movies, she admitted that film-related conversations inevitably dominate family dinners. She added, “Sometimes they have to speak about other things and then how much they love me more than Shahid. How I am more in touch with them. That’s a fun conversation.”

Kareena Kapoor on what she would study if she could go back

Towards the end of the episode, the tables turned as Mira got to ask Kareena a question.

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“If you had a year where time stood still and you got the opportunity to go back and study, would you pick something that, when you come back, gives you a skill? Or would you pick something for the joy of studying?” Mira asked.

Calling it an interesting question, Kareena admitted, “I didn’t like studying so much in school because I am not very academic.” Mira clarified that it didn’t necessarily have to be an actual degree.

Kareena then said, “I would want to be like a businesswoman. Be this cool entrepreneur and start like three, four businesses.” Mira playfully asked, “But then who would act and give us these fantastic movies?” Kareena replied, “No, that I am exhausted. So I want to do something new. So it would definitely be a skill.”

Why the conversation generated buzz

The episode had attracted attention even before its release, given Kareena’s past relationship with Shahid Kapoor and Mira’s marriage to the actor.

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However, Kareena addressed the anticipation at the beginning of the conversation, saying, “Everyone’s very excited that you and me are sitting on this couch, but my couch has nothing controversial. We will only talk about what women want.”

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015, while Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012.